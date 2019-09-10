    Lea Michele Learned She Has PCOS — Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: ‘The Side Effects Can Be Brutal’

    Julie Mazziotta

    As Lea Michele neared her 30th birthday, she suddenly found herself struggling with persistent acne and a fluctuating weight. After searching for answers, the actress learned that she has PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome.

    Michele, 33, said that she starting experiencing symptoms of PCOS — a hormone imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age — soon after she finished filming Glee, and struggled with the body changes.

    “The side effects can be brutal — like weight gain and bad skin,” she told Health for its October cover.

    Michele said she felt like a teenager again, and doctors couldn’t explain what was happening to her body.

    “Growing up, I had terrible skin. I went on Accutane three times. I was put on every medication that you could imagine to help my skin. Luckily, birth control was a savior for me when I was in my teens. And then when I was in my late 20s, I realized I wanted to detox my body of all medications. That’s when everything happened — the return to bad skin and, this time, weight gain,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

    Lea Michele | Yu Tsai

    The Scream Queens star said that she didn’t want to go on more medication, but that was the only thing doctors were suggesting as they searched for a diagnosis.

    “All people wanted to do was give me more medication,” she said. “I don’t shun people for needing or wanting to take medication, but for me, I knew something wasn’t right. I just felt medication wasn’t going to be the final cure.”

    Lea Michele | Yu Tsai

    Michele kept searching for a doctor, eventually finding someone who recognized her symptoms.

    “I went to a great doctor, and the minute she looked at me, she was like, “Oh, you have PCOS.” It explained everything,” Michele said. “Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense. Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.”

    Yu Tsai

    Michele was raised on her mom’s Italian food — “big Sunday dinners with pasta and meatballs” — and loved her “carb-heavy” New York childhood, but she now focuses on plant-based meals.

    “Now, I feel like I am at the healthiest place in my entire life,” she said. “It’s not that I’m the thinnest, because I’m not the thinnest I’ve been. But when I was the thinnest, I was not being the healthiest. I’m definitely the most mentally, physically, and spiritually sound that I’ve ever been.”

     