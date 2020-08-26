Lea Michele Gives First Glimpse at Baby Boy in New Photo

Lea Michele just gave fans their first glimpse at her baby boy Ever. The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Aug. 26 to post a photo of the newborn's tiny toes. Hinting at the little one's name, the Glee alum wrote, "ForEver grateful for this true blessing."

The snap came about a week after Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed the bundle of joy on Aug. 20. A source told E! News Michele's first week of motherhood has been "blissful."

"They are at home bonding with the baby and resting," the insider shared. "He has been very calm so far and sleeps a lot."

The source suggested Reich is enjoying daddy duty, too. "Zandy has been incredible, and they are doing everything together," the source continued. "He steps in whenever Lea needs an extra hand and wants to be there at all times."

Thankfully for Michele, she's also been receiving help from her mom. Overall, the source said "they are establishing a routine and keeping things very peaceful."

Ever's birth came less than four months after E! News confirmed Michele's pregnancy and five months after she and Reich celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Around this time, Glee fans also learned about Michele's alleged onset behavior. For instance, in June she tweeted about the death of George Floyd and showed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement. After seeing her post, co-star Samantha Marie Ware replied, "LMAO remember when you made my first televison [sic] gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would 's--t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…"

Michele issued an apology on social media a few days later. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," the star, who played Rachel Berry, wrote. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

She then wrote that while she didn't "remember ever making this specific statement" and that she has "never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point." She explained that "what matters is" she "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," Michele added. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

Michele, who was a few months away from giving birth at the time, also reflected on the kind of parent she wants to be and the lessons she hopes to teach her little one.

"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me," she wrote. "I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."