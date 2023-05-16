Lea Michele Has COVID, Will Sit Out a Week of 'Funny Girl' Broadway Performances

The actress previously tested positive for COVID back in September shortly after she debuted in the Funny Girl role, missing several shows

Lea Michele will miss a week of Funny Girl performances after testing positive for COVID.

The Broadway show's official Instagram account announced Tuesday afternoon that the actress, 36, "will be out of the show this week and will return on Tuesday, May 23." Filling in as Fanny Brice will be Julie Benko on each day of Michele's absence, except for the show on Friday, May 19, when Ephie Aardema will take on the role.

Michele stepped into the Funny Girl part in September, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who led the musical revival when it first opened in April 2022.

Later in September, Michele missed several shows due to a COVID diagnosis.

She said at the time, "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

"Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out," the Glee alum continued at the time. "We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet."

"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — You better get ready. See you soon," Michele added.

The star also took time off from the Broadway show earlier this year after her 2-year-old son Ever was hospitalized due to a "scary health issue" in March.

Michele told PEOPLE in April that her son is now "doing well" but "we still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The actress will continue with Funny Girl until she bids farewell to the show on Sunday, Sept. 3. Michele recently teased to Variety that she has another Broadway venture set for afterward, though she didn't give details: "I already know what it is," she said, adding, "You know it. It's very different musically."





