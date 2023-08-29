Le Creuset’s Famous Dutch Ovens Are Nearly Half Off for Labor Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



It’s basically a national holiday when Le Creuset cookware goes on sale. So, start celebrating because the brand’s famous Dutch Ovens are up to 40% off on Le Creuset’s website for Labor Day — and they’re likely to sell out fast.



The signature 6 3/4 qt. dutch oven is available in three vibrant shades, from stunning red to a bold Lapis hue. For Labor Day, it’s on sale for $285, down from its usual $475 price tag.



In the close to a century that Le Creuset has been around, no other brand has been able to compete with the French company’s enameled cookware. The cast iron dutch oven, which made its debut in 1925, remains the top bestseller, beloved for its unparalleled heat retention that’s ideal for simmering, boiling, deep frying, baking, roasting and slow cooking. The cast iron build is impervious to acid, alkali, odors and stains and requires no seasoning.



But on top of its versatility and functionality in the kitchen — revered by professional chefs and home cooks alike — is its utilitarian beauty, able to move effortlessly from stovetop to oven to table. The lid that creates an even blanket of heat in the oven features a gleaming, gold-finished knob and its durable finish resists chipping, cracking, crazing and scratching.



If you aren’t in the market for a dutch oven, some of Le Creuset’s other top-selling cookware is also on sale on Le Creuset’s site, including their signature 2-in-1 pan (40% off).



Shop Le Creuset’s full Labor Day Sale here, and check out the deep cast iron dutch oven below:

Signature 6 3/4-Qt. Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven (40% Off)

Signature 6 3/4 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Price: $475 $285

Buy Now

