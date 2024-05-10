Lawrence O’Donnell Roasts Trump Attorney For Bringing ‘The Orange Turd Into The Courtroom’

Lawrence O’Donnell was shocked that Donald Trump’s attorney voluntarily entered “orange turd” into the court record on Thursday.

“That’s right. That’s how Donald Trump’s day went today,” the MSNBC host, who has apparently been getting on Trump’s nerves during the trial, said Thursday night.

One of Trump’s defense attorneys in the hush money trial, Susan Necheles, was questioning porn star Stormy Daniels, a key witness, when she pulled up a tweet where Daniels once called Trump an “orange turd.”

“Susan Necheles brought the orange turd into the courtroom and kept it there. The questioning about the orange turd went on and on,” O’Donnell told viewers before reading from the court transcript.

In the tweet in question, Daniels was responding to a post that read, “Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels aka THE HUMAN TOILET are their star witnesses.”

Daniels replied: “Exactly! Making me the best person to flush the orange turd down.”

Daniels and Necheles sparred over what Daniels meant by that, repeatedly using the term. Necheles argued that Daniels was saying she would be “instrumental” in putting Trump in jail. Daniels suggested she was simply responding in kind to online abuse.

“I’m pretty sure this is hyperbole. If somebody calls me a toilet, I can say flush somebody. See how that works?” Daniels told Necheles.

O’Donnell painted a picture for viewers.

Necheles “repeatedly called her client, Donald Trump, the orange turd, on what she thought was an effective cross-examination of Stormy Daniels,” he said.

“Imagine Donald Trump, sitting in that courtroom today ... being forced to listen, with eyes closed or eyes open, to one of his criminal defense lawyers, on whom he has lavished money — money provided by his political contributors — listen to her repeatedly call him, ‘the orange turd,’” he continued.

He added that the “orange turd landed an hour into a belabored cross-examination” by Necheles that was “repetitive, tedious, and almost entirely irrelevant.”

O’Donnell’s segment might be poking the bear. He reportedly caught a pointed glare from Trump in the courtroom last week and received a Truth Social blast on Tuesday night.

Trump wrote, “He looks like shit, a real loser!”

See O’Donnell’s commentary on the “orange turd” exchange below.

Related...