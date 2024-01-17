'Law & Order: SVU'’s' Mariska Hargitay Reveals Her Nicknames For Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay is looking back at her friendship with Christopher Meloni and their time on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." "We built this for 12 years. We built the foundation so that's incredibly intimate and special and such a unique and specific and singular time of both of our lives," she told Access Hollywood. Mariska also revealed some of the nicknames she has for Chris and talked turning 60 years old later this month. Season 25 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" premieres Jan. 18 at 9/8c on NBC.

