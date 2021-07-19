'Law & Order: SVU' actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder in New York City shooting

TV actor Isaiah Stokes, who has made appearances on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Power," and "Blue Bloods," has been charged with murder for the February shooting of a New York man.

Stokes, 41, was charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal weapon possession in a Queens courtroom Friday after being arraigned by a grand jury.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," Queen District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

Isaiah Stokes attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on July 15.

Prosecutors contend that on Feb. 7, video surveillance footage showed Stokes exiting a car and approaching the driver’s side window of a parked white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Stokes allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, who died of his injuries.

Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder set Stokes' return date to court for July 19. If convicted, Stokes faces up 25 years-to-life in prison.

Representatives for Stokes did not reply to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Law & Order' actor Isaiah Stokes charged with murder for NYC shooting