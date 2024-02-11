‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Is In Her ‘Super Bowl Era’ [PHOTOS]

September 8, 2022, New York, United States: Sara Gore attends the Apple TV+ docuseries ''Gutsy'' premiere at Times Center Theatre in New York City. 08 Sep 2022 Pictured: September 8, 2022, New York, United States: Mariska Hargitay attends the Apple TV+ docuseries ''Gutsy'' premiere at Times Center Theatre in New York City. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA893980_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

'Law & Order: SVU' actress Mariska Hargitay, who is close friends with pop icon Taylor Swift, is in her 'Super Bowl Era'.

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star took to social media to share a handful of pics, which show herself standing in front of the Super Bowl logo from a few years ago to wish everyone a Happy Superbowl Sunday -- and fans couldn't help but instantly make some Taylor Swift references in the comments section.

As you know, Swift named her cat Olivia Benson after Hargitay's character's name on 'SVU', to which Hargitay returned the favor as she recently revealed that she had gotten a new cat named Karma, referencing one of Swift's popular songs.

The two have become close friends over the years, and continue to keep in touch to this day.

Mariska Hargitay Makes Grand Arrival At Super Bowl LVIII

The 'SVU' actress posed in front of the Super Bowl LIV logo, which took place in 2019 -- but it is obvious she snapped the pic as the Roman numerals spell out 'Liv' -- a reference to her iconic character's name.

"Happy Super Bowl day," she captioned the post, which gained a lot of attention from fans.

"Our captain in her Super Bowl era," one fan said. Another commented, "Happy Taylor Bowl day!"

One fan asked, "Didn’t Taylor get you in for today?" While it is unclear if the actress will be in attendance for this year's Super Bowl, we do know Swift will be watching from a private suite that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, rented out for her.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Travis told his brother on their “New Heights” podcast earlier this week. “Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” he joked.

The tickets and suites for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas are extremely expensive, as we previously reported they range from $180,000 for four tickets to $1.8 million for 20 tickets.

Travis Kelce Rents Out Suite For Taylor Swift & Her Friends/Family

The NFL star loves it when his girlfriend is in attendance for his games as earlier this month on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he said, “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man.”

It has been rumored that Swift will bring some close friends along, so Hargitay may show up with her gal pal for the big game in Vegas.

Following the game, Travis reportedly “booked some very nice hotel suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off,” according to an insider close to the NFL star. “He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together.”

Super Bowl LVIII takes place today, Sunday, February 11. The game will be aired on CBS.