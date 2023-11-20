‘Law & Order,’ ‘One Chicago’ Shows to Return in January as NBC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

With the strikes that shut down Hollywood over, NBC is setting midseason premiere dates for much of its scripted lineup.

The Dick Wolf universe of shows — “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” — are all poised to return.

More from Variety

New episodes of the “One Chicago” shows will debut Wednesday, Jan. 17. “Chicago Med” will lead off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” The following night on Thursday, Jan. 18, “Law & Order” starts things off at 8 p.m., followed by the 25th season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” and concluding with “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

In addition, NBC has confirmed that the third season of the drama series “La Brea” will be the show’s last. It was renewed for a third season back in January, with reports surfacing soon after that the show would conclude with its third outing. Season 3 of “La Brea” will debut Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ahead of the the final two episodes of the first season of “Found.”

First up, however, the new NBC multi-cam comedy “Extended Family” will premiere on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. immediately after the NFL game between the Cincinatti Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Night Court” Season 2 will debut after “Extended Family.” Both shows will then move to their normal timeslots on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with “Night Court” leading at 8 p.m. and “Extended Family” following at 8:30.

New Year’s Day will see the premiere of “America’s Got Talent Fantasy League,” while “Deal or No Deal Island” hosted by Joe Manganiello debuts with a 90-minute special at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 before moving to its regularly scheduled timeslot on Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m. The Voice” returns Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. for its season premiere.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment. “This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on ‘The Voice,’ a new spin on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and a tropical setting for ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ as well as the return of last season’s top comedy ‘Night Court,’ Jon Cryer’s return to network television with ‘Extended Family’ and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the ‘Law & Order’ franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans.”

“The Irrational,” which premiere back in September, will return with the final four episodes of its inaugural season beginning Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. “Quantum Leap,” “Magnum P.I.,” ‘“Lopez vs. Lopez,” “The Weakest Link,” “Password,” “That’s My Jam” and “The Wall” are all still awaiting premiere dates. All NBC shows are available to stream on Peacock the day after their linear premiere.

NBC is the latest broadcaster to set return dates for its scripted shows, following CBS and ABC. NBC will be the first to begin airing new scripted shows, however. Both “Night Court” and “Extended Family” had filmed episodes prior to the shutdowns caused by the strikes, while the well-established machinery of the “One Chicago” and “Law & Order” franchises allows them to get back into the swing of things rather quickly.

NBC MIDSEASON 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

8 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Series premiere)

8:30 – Night Court (Special holiday episode)

MONDAY, JAN. 1

8 – AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

8 – Night Court (Time period premiere)

8:30 – EXTENDED FAMILY (Time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

9 – La Brea (Season premiere)

10 – Found (Final two episodes of season)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

8 – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9 – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10 – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

8 – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9 – Law & Order: SVU (Season premiere)

10 – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season premiere)

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

8 – Transplant (Time period premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 29

10 – The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

MONDAY, FEB. 26

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 1)

9:30 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

8 – The Voice (Season premiere, part 2)

MONDAY, MARCH 4

10 – DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND (Time period premiere)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.