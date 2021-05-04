  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Law & Order' star reclaims her heritage by collecting 'negative' Black memorabilia

George Back
·Producer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

S. Epatha Merkerson shared her Black memorabilia collection during a special celebrity Antiques Roadshow on Monday. Merkerson played Lt. Anita Van Buren on Law & Order for 17 seasons and currently stars in Chicago Med. When she is not on set, she enjoys learning about her heritage and collecting Black memorabilia, which is both offensive and empowering.

“Even though the connotation of it was negative,” Merkerson said. “To me, that people who survived through all of that when these things were really prominent and not considered ‘collectibles,’ it speaks to their strength.” She added, “Bringing it to my house makes me uplifted.”

By reclaiming the memorabilia, Merkerson hopes to honor her heritage by changing its narrative. “When I initially saw some of this stuff, that was my idea,” she said. “That I'm going to just buy this up so white folks can't buy it up and use it for that negative connotation. I'm going to lift it up. I'm gonna put it on my wall. I'm gonna situate it on my cabinet. So that anyone that comes in the house will see that this is a part of who I am.”

Viewers were touched by the reasoning behind Merkerson’s collection. One person tweeted, “Love love love that S. Epatha collects black memorabilia but love even more that it is getting featured, as it should. She takes those items that were offensive caricatures and gives them meaning beyond their original ugly humor.”

Antiques Roadshow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Watch as John Oliver calls out Tucker Carlson for ‘spreading bulls**t’ about the COVID vaccines:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff ‘For the Defense’ Picked Up Straight to Series at NBC

    New series will “take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm” NBC has picked up another “Law & Order” spinoff, this time going inside a criminal defense firm. Titled “Law & Order: For the Defense,” the new series will “take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm,” according to NBC. “The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.” Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside franchise boss Dick Wolf. “For the Defense” joins “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which has been renewed through Season 24, and the most recent addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which marked longtime “SVU” star Christopher Meloni’s return after 10 years away from the show. “This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.” “We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of ‘Law & Order,’ which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.” Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski also serve as executive producers on the series from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. Read original story New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff ‘For the Defense’ Picked Up Straight to Series at NBC At TheWrap

  • Conan O'Brien sets an end date for his late-night talk show on TBS

    The final episode will also mark the end of O'Brien's 28-year career as a late-night host.

  • Billie Hayes, Actress Who Played Witchiepoo in H.R. Pufnstuf , Dead at 96

    H.R. Pufnstuf actress Billie Hayes died Thursday of natural causes at Cedar's Hospital in Los Angeles

  • 'Real Housewives of New York' star Eboni K. Williams on the pressure of being first Black cast member

    "I definitely do my best to show up in a way that offers a glimpse into the lens of what a Black person in New York might be experiencing."

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re now a few months into the new year and entering the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks revealed which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe” ABCRenewed Series: “The Good Doctor” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • 'Antique Roadshow' flips the script with celebrity editions

    Chef, cookbook author and TV host Carla Hall has always wondered about an antique wooden highchair her family has long cherished. Hall was one of several celebrity guests on four new special episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” that were filmed during the pandemic. Instead of people — and their would-be treasures — coming to meet the appraisers in a big hall, the appraisers went to the people.

  • Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Nas X Tapped for Final Episodes of This Season's Saturday Night Live

    Saturday Night Live—or SNL as it’s more affectionately known—has had one helluva season these past few months.

  • Ikea is giving away the tiny home on wheels it built to promote tiny living using Ikea furniture - see inside

    The home's interior is primarily lined with eco-friendly Ikea furniture as the brand emphasized its place in the booming tiny home market.

  • Meghan Markle Might Have Been "Wrong" About Royal Protocol Over Archie's Title

    According to a royal expert, the drama was likely a misunderstanding.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo effusive after outdueling Kevin Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • CSI: Another Original Cast Member Returning for CBS Revival

    The number of OG CSI cast members returning for CBS’ forthcoming revival has ticked up to four. Paul Guilfoyle, who played homicide detective captain Jim Brass on the original series, will reprise his role in the sequel series CSI: Vegas, TVLine has confirmed. He joins fellow franchise vets William Petersen (Gil) Jorja Fox (Sara) and Wallace Langham […]

  • A Murder Mystery from One of Princess Margaret's Best Friends is One of May's Must-Read Books

    This month, dive into a novel about the glamorous, dangerous world of early-20th-century aviation, devour a memoir from one of our most talented actresses, indulge in a mystery that'll be essential in every beach bag this summer, tear through a political thriller written by a real-life D.C. insider, investigate a murder on one of the world's most exclusive islands, and so much more. This new novel from Maggie Shipstead (Seating Arrangements, Astonish Me) tells two stories at once: that of the early 1900s aviator Marian Graves, whose love affair with flight ends with a shadowy disappearance, and that of Hadley Baxer, an actress cast to play Marian nearly 100 years after she vanished over Antarctica. Over the course of her illustrious career on screen, Julianna Margulies has played any number of unforgettable characters but as this memoir proves, she might be most fascinating as herself.

  • Dolly Parton and Sally Field honor Olympia Dukakis with touching tributes

    The Oscar-winner and star of "Steel Magnolias" died on Saturday at the age of 89.

  • 12 healthiest things to order at your favorite fast food chains

    Here are some nutritionist-approved choices at popular chains — plus tips on how to order better.

  • Colliers International (CIGI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Colliers International (CIGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 62.50% and 14.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2022 draft in Las Vegas could feature Allegiant Stadium

    The NFL had big plans for the first-ever Las Vegas draft in 2020. The pandemic had bigger plans. Next year, Vegas gets its turn as the home of the draft. Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the head of the league’s live event production said that the NFL will revisit the plans that [more]

  • ‘Insecure’ co-star Natasha Rothwell signs overall deal with ABC Signature

    Rothwell is set to develop “multiple television projects” under the exciting new deal for her Big Hattie Productions. According to Deadline, the actress/comedian/writer/producer has signed an overall deal with ABC Signature. While specific details of the deal are still under wraps, the multi-talented Rothwell is set to be developing multiple television projects via her company, Big Hattie Productions.

  • Mare of Easttown Serves Up a Shocker: Can [Spoiler] Be Redeemed After This?

    Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s Mare of Easttown. We’re rooting for Mare Sheehan to solve Erin McMenamin’s murder on Mare of Easttown, of course… but we may be rooting for her a little less as a person after what went down in Sunday’s episode. Mare has custody of her grandson Drew, after her […]

  • Billie Hayes, Actress Who Played Witchiepoo on ‘HR Pufnstuf,’ Dies at 96

    She also voiced Mrs. Neederlander on “Transformers: Rescue Bots” Billie Hayes, an actress who starred as the wacky villain Witchiepoo on the beloved 1969-70 children’s series “H.R. Pufnstuf,” died Thursday at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. She was 96. Hayes’ family announced her death on Monday. By the time she was squaring off with a psychedelic dragon over a talking flute on “H.R. Pufnstuf,” Hayes was already an established comic actress. She made her Broadway debut in 1956 in the ensemble cast of the aptly titled “New Faces of 1956,” which also featured a young Maggie Smith. That same year, Hayes originated the role of Mammy Yokum in the musical “Li’l Abner” and went on to star in the show’s 1961 film version. However, it was Hayes’ cackling, conniving performance as Witchiepoo (short for Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo) that captured the imaginations of children across the country. Just 44 at the time of shooting, Hayes donned over-the-top face paint and blacked-out teeth to transform into the evil old witch. Her shrill vocals and slapstick comedy chops proved to be the perfect tools for over-the-top television villainy. Although “H.R. Pufnstuf” ran for just one season, Hayes reprised the role of Witchiepoo in the show’s 1970 feature film adaptation alongside ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot. Post “Pufnstuf,” Hayes made several television appearances, from “Bewitched” to “General Hospital.” She lent her famous voice to “The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries,” “The Flintstones Comedy Show,” “Trollkins,” “The Real Ghostbusters,” “Rugrats” and, most recently, “Transformers: Rescue Bots” in 2016. She also voiced the character of Orgoch in the Disney cult classic “The Black Cauldron” (1985). Hayes founded Pet Hope, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization, in 1984. She’d been an advocate for adoption since finding an abandoned puppy in the basement of New York City’s St. James Theatre during rehearsals for “Li’l Abner.” Hayes is survived by niece Nancy Powers and nephews Tom Brosch, Louie Brosch and Guy Brosch. Read original story Billie Hayes, Actress Who Played Witchiepoo on ‘HR Pufnstuf,’ Dies at 96 At TheWrap

  • Shay Mitchell on her 'no stress' approach to parenting

    The "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" star talks skin health and making time for herself as a mom.