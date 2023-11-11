Lauryn Hill Addresses Being Late for Shows: 'Y'all Lucky I Make It on This Blood Ras Stage Every Night'

Lauryn Hill has addressed her constant lateness at shows during the latest stop on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

On Saturday night, The Fugees member touched down in Los Angeles for her concert (which she was a bit late to), and addressed her tardiness.

"Yo, y'all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night," Hill told the crowd. "I don't do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support."

She continued, "When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, 'Hey, would you like to make another one?' So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we're not just survivors, we're thrivers."

This isn't the first time that Hill has addressed her habit of making fans wait. Back in 2020, the 48-year-old took to her Facebook page to explain that her lateness wasn't a result of her not caring for her fans. Instead, she said she's all about "aligning her energy" with the moment.

"I don't show up late to shows because I don't care," she wrote. "And I have nothing but Love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn't easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don't have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible."

