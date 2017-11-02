Laurence Fishburne teases secretive new Marvel project

It’s no secret that Laurence Fishburne is in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’.

But he’s also working on something else…

During an interview with Collider, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he’s working on a secretive new Marvel project… and he’s not allowed to say any more about it.

“I’m developing something else for Marvel that I can’t talk about,” he said. “It’s gonna be really cool. It’s gonna change the world, we hope (laughs).”

Of course, Fishburne has already appeared in the recent DC movie universe as Daily Planet editor, Perry White… and he’s due to star in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ sequel, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’.

But this new, secret project came from a pitch he gave to Marvel.

“I went to Marvel and pitched them something that really couldn’t work out – there was a lot of legal red tape that just [was] something they couldn’t work out,” he explained. “But then they came back with the offer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and then they said, ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ and I went ‘Oh yeah that, yes!’ so…”

But what is this new Marvel project?

At the moment, it’s unclear whether this is going to be a new Marvel movie, a TV show, or even a comic book… so for now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it could well mean that his stint as Bill Foster in ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ is the start of something entirely new.

“All I can tell you is I’m playing Bill Foster, who was Hank Pym’s assistant,” he said about the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’ sequel. “That’s how I enter into the world and I’m very excited. Peyton Reed is directing it, who directed the first one. It’s gonna be as fun and cool and smart as the first one.”

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Laurence Fishburne.

Peyton Reed will direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ heads to cinemas on 29 June 2018.

