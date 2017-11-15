Laurence Fishburne is psyched to jump from DC to Marvel Cinematic Universe for 'Ant-Man and Wasp'

When Ant-Man and the Wasp is released next summer, Laurence Fishburne will join the small group of actors who have had roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Cinematic Universe. After playing Daily Bugle editor-in-chief Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Oscar-nominated Fishburne is taking on the role of Dr. Bill Foster in the anticipated Ant-Man sequel. Marvel fans know Dr. Foster better by such monikers as Giant-Man and Goliath.

For a voracious reader of comic books and graphic novels, Fishburne couldn’t be happier to be dipping his feet in both pools. “I was a comic book reader when I was a kid,” the Last Flag Flying and black-ish star told Yahoo Entertainment. “I was mostly a Marvel guy, but I also loved the DC comics. I loved the DC universe. I bought comics from both universes. And then subsequently bought comics from other labels — Vertigo and Dark Horse.”

Joining the MCU is wish-fulfillment for Fishburne. “I’ve been watching Marvel movies for a long time and I’ve imagined and dreamt and fantasized that one day I’d be lucky enough to be in the Marvel Universe and that day has come,” he admitted.

“And you’re playing a hero!” we pointed out.

“I am!” he responded before playfully retracting it. “Actually, I’m playing a scientist. Shh. Shh.”

Of course, when we pressed Fishburne for specifics about the top-secret sequel, he declined to share details. We asked if he the Instagram picture above (taken during an MCU photo shoot) with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Anthony Mackie (Falcon) meant the trio would be on-screen together.

“Oh, gee,” Fishburne laughed. “Next question.”

