Laurence Fishburne on 'Last Flag Flying': 'We don't tell this story often enough'

Last Flag Flying, the latest from filmmaker Richard Linklater, features Laurence Fishburne, Steve Carell, and Bryan Cranston as three reunited Vietnam veterans on a road trip to bury the remains of Carell’s character’s son, a service member killed in action in Iraq in 2003.

“At the end of the day, the film is really about honoring and acknowledging not just those who served, but those who support those who serve … the families, the friends, the husbands, the wives, the children, the parents, and the relations of those who fall,” Fishburne told Yahoo Entertainment. “We don’t tell that story often enough, and there are so many of them, now that we’ve been in these conflicts for over a decade.

“We were in the hangar filming the scene with of all of the coffins … with the families there to collect their loved ones on Veterans’ Day of last year,” Fishburne continued. “And the way things have progressed from [then] until today, the timing [of the film’s release] is very interesting.”

Last Flag Flying is now playing in theaters.

Watch: Bryan Cranston mourns a fallen soldier in Last Flag Flying exclusive clip:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: