Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Split: Our 'Love Story' Has 'a Different Ending Than Either One of Us Had Expected'

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres at the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

Black-ish star Laurence Fishburne and his wife Gina Torres split in the early fall of last year — after 14 years of marriage — the actress confirms to PEOPLE in a statement.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” said Torres, 48. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

She continued, “Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Torres and Fishburne, 56, married in 2002 and share one daughter, Delilah Fishburne. The Oscar-nominated actor also has two children from a previous marriage: Montana and Langston Fishburne.

The stars have appeared onscreen together on multiple occasions – first in The Matrix Reloaded, and later as a married couple in 2013-15 TV series Hannibal.