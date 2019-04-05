Lauren Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell File for Divorce Days After Jeff Bezos Settles His Billion-Dollar Split

Lauren Sanchez and husband, Patrick Whitesell, have officially filed divorce papers in Los Angeles just days after Jeff Bezos wrapped up his marriage with ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos. Former L.A. news anchor Sanchez filed the documents Friday in Los Angeles to make her split official with Whitesell. The co-CEO of high-powered entertainment agency WME also filed his response at the […]

Former L.A. news anchor Sanchez filed the documents Friday in Los Angeles to make her split official with Whitesell. The co-CEO of high-powered entertainment agency WME also filed his response at the same time.

According to the filing obtained by The Blast, Sanchez and Whitesell are seeking joint custody of their two children, Evan and Ella.

We’re told the divorce is being mediated by celebrity super-lawyer Laura Wasser.

The couple has each asked to terminate the other’s ability to collect support and the documents mention there is a prenup involved.

Typically in Hollywood divorces, when a divorce involves a prenup and a joint filing, the couple has more than likely come to an agreement. Our sources say the split between the two was incredibly amicable.

The timing of Lauren Sanchez’s filing is interesting considering MacKenzie Bezos just announced she settled up with her Amazon ex-husband.

MacKenzie revealed that she gave up 75% of the stock she shared with Jeff Bezos, along with voting rights in Amazon, her shares in Blue Origin and her shares in the Washington Post.

The 25% of Amazon stock she’s left with is reportedly worth $35.6 billion and makes her one of the richest women in the world.

