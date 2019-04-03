Lauren London Breaks Her Silence After Nipsey Hussle’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Lost’

Lauren London is speaking out for the first time about the death of Nipsey Hussle. London shared her feelings on Instagram just hours after Nipsey’s alleged killer was arrested. She wrote, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I […]

Lauren London is speaking out for the first time about the death of Nipsey Hussle.

London shared her feelings on Instagram just hours after Nipsey’s alleged killer was arrested. She wrote, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

London and Hussle have been dating since 2013 and have a 2-year-old son together named Kross.

The pair was just recently profiled by GQ, who said the couple was “redefining what a storybook romance looks like in 2019.”









