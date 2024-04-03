Lauren Daigle, Tyler Childers, Mitski: 10 can't-miss concerts in Nashville this April

This April in Nashville brings another batch of can't-miss concerts. Spanning across genres, music fans in Music City can expect to see some rock 'n' roll greats this month, some indie pop staples, contemporary Christian musicians, the best in country music and even a pop star.

While the April showers rain down, it's the perfect month to get inside and experience some live music.

From Lauren Daigle to Tyler Childers to Mitski, here are the concerts to check out this month.

April 4: The Wood Brothers

American roots band The Wood Brothers, consisting of Chris and Oliver Wood and Jano Rix, will perform at the Ryman Auditorium for a night of folk, gospel, blues and jazz. Opener Jobi Riccio will hit the stage first.

The Wood Brothers released album "Heart is the Hero" in April 2023, their most recent studio release following 2018’s "One Drop Of Truth."

For tickets, head to ryman.com.

April 4: Flipturn

Flipturn performs at This Tent during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Flipturn will hit the stage at Marathon Music Works with opener Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners. The indie-alt band has been gaining traction with hits like "August," "Savannah" and "Chicago" and tours alongside Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilderado.

The Florida band's most recent release was with Nashville indie band The Greeting Committee, the track "Where'd All My Friends Go?"

To learn more about Flipturn and grab tickets, head to flipturn.band.

April 6: Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle performs during the 54th annual Dove Awards at Lipscomb University in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Lauren Daigle will perform at Bridgestone Arena for a night of contemporary Christian music on her "The Kaleidoscope Tour."

The singer-songwriter, known for songs "You Say," "Rescue" and "Trust In You," will be hitting the stage alongside fellow Christian music artist Blessing Offor.

To grab tickets, visit laurendaigle.com.

April 10-13: Mitski

Mitski performs at a sold-out Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Alternative-indie singer Mitski will be headed to the Ryman Auditorium for four nights of consecutive performances on her "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour."

Mitski, a Nashville-based artist, released her most recent album in September with runaway hit "My Love Mine All Mine."

On April 10, her opener will be Sarah Kinsley, on April 11 it will be Sunny War, on April 12, Julia Jacklin, and on April 13, Cowboy Junkies.

To learn more about the tour and tickets, head to mitski.com.

April 18-19: Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers will perform at Bridgestone Arena for two highly-anticipated evenings with opener 49 Winchester. The Kentucky native and country-folk singer-songwriter is coming to Music City on his "Mule Pull '24 Tour."

Known for tunes "All Your'n," "Lady May" and "Feathered Indians," Childers released his sixth studio album, 'Rustin' In The Rain', in September.

For information on tickets and tour, head to tylerchildersmusic.com.

April 23: Laufey

Laufey performs during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, born Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir, is headed to the Ryman Auditorium with Wasia Project.

Laufey's Nashville stop on her "Bewitched: The Goddess Tour" follows her 2023 album "Bewitched" and 2024 single "Goddess." Known best for songs "From The Start," "Falling Behind" and "Let You Break My Heart Again," Laufey's smooth, jazzy style is sure to leave the Ryman's crowd spellbound.

For ticket information, visit laufeymusic.com.

April 25: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw performs onstage at a secret Standing Room Only show at Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go on July 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Country star Tim McGraw is headed to Bridgestone Arena on his "Standing Room Only Tour '24." Opening for McGraw will be singer Carly Pearce. The two are sure to bring a night of boot-stomping country tunes to the Bridgestone crowd.

McGraw released album "Standing Room Only" in August and most recently released song "Get Get Get Down" with Pitbull and Vikina.

For tickets and tour information, head to timmcgraw.com/tour-2024.

April 27: Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks will hit the stage at Ascend Amphitheater with special guests Doc Oliver and the Steel Woods for a night of country music.

The Texan, outlaw country singer-songwriter is best known for songs "Loud and Heavy," "Hippies and Cowboys" and "Must Be the Whiskey" and released album "Change the Game" on March 21.

To grab tickets, head to codyjinks.com/tour/.

April 28: Madison Beer

Pop singer Madison Beer will perform at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on her "The Spinnin Tour." Beer will be joined by openers Charlotte Lawrence and Ellise.

Beer released album "Silence Between Songs" in September and her recent single "Make You Mine" in February. Known for hits "Reckless," "VILLAIN" and "POP/STARS," Beer will be bringing her genre-bending pop, EDM and R&B style to the Ryman.

To grab tickets, head to madisonbeer.com/live/.

April 29: The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie

Bands The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are headed to Bridgestone Arena on their co-headlining tour, bringing a blended evening of indie pop and alternative rock.

The "'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism' 20th Anniversary Tour" will include special guest Slow Pulp as opener. The Postal Service most recently released album "Everything Will Change" in 2020, and Death Cab for Cutie released an acoustic version of album "Asphalt Meadows" in March 2023.

For information on the tour and tickets, head to deathcabforcutie.com or postalservicemusic.net.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tyler Childers, Tim McGraw to host Nashville concerts in April