Lauren Conrad Shows Off Her Baby Bump Admits to Having Mixed Feelings About Approaching Due Date

Lauren Conrad is ready to meet her little one — but maybe not entirely!

The clothing designer, who is expecting her second child with husband William Tell, shared a gorgeous shot on Instagram on Tuesday showing off her growing baby bump in a white bikini with a sheer kimono.

While returning from the pool recently, Conrad, 33, said she was captured posing beside an open window and looking down at her belly by her pal and The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla.

As she approaches the end of her pregnancy, the star admitted in the caption that she’s experiencing mixed feelings about her impending second child’s arrival.

“Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'” Conrad joked. “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

View photos Lauren Conrad | Lauren Conrad/Instagram More

RELATED: Pregnant Lauren Conrad “Felt Ashamed” and “Like a Bad Mom” After Breastfeeding Challenges

The Hills alum first announced that she and her husband were expanding their family in an April Instagram post.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

Their first child, Liam James, was born in July 2017, after The Little Market co-founder and her lawyer beau tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery.

Nearly two weeks after announcing her pregnancy news, Conrad stepped out in New York City to attend the launch of her Kohl’s LC Lauren Conrad Spring Collection and showed off her growing baby bump in a striped yellow sundress.

In August, Conrad spoke to PEOPLE and revealed she was trying to make becoming an older sibling a “big, exciting thing” for her Liam, 2, ahead of baby no. 2’s arrival.

View photos Lauren Conrad | Yoni Goldberg More

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Doesn’t Mind that Son Liam Said “Dada” First: “I Deserve It — He’s Stubborn, Like I Am!”

“He’s very smart, and I think he sort of understands what’s going on,” Conrad said, adding of herself and Tell, 39, “We’re just focused on making this a positive experience and talking about how exciting it will be for him to be a big brother.”