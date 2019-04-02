Lauren Conrad Reveals She's Expecting Second Child: 'Been Hard to Keep This One to Myself!'

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell!

The couple announced on Tuesday that they’re expecting their second child together, sharing a side photo of her baby bump under a floral dress.

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year 👶🏼,” she captioned the shot.

The Hills alum, 33, and Tell, 39, welcomed their first child, a son named Liam James, on July 5, 2017, after the co-founder of The Little Market and her lawyer husband tied the knot in a September 2014 sunset ceremony at a boutique winery.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The family of three have been steadily creating their own traditions as their son gets older, and are great at sharing their picture-perfect escapades on Instagram.

On Liam’s first birthday, Conrad shared a picture of the trio looking like beachy perfection, as she and Tell look down at little Liam and the youngster looks down at the sand.

In October, Conrad went all out for Halloween and dressed as Melanie Daniels from The Birds and Liam in the cutest homemade bird costume.

During her pregnancy, the couple opted to find out the sex of their baby before he was born for a very straight forward reason.

“I don’t really love surprises,” Conrad explained to PEOPLE at the time. “I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone — so I wanted to know as much as possible about him.”

“I always hoped I would have a boy,” she adds. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

Before she met Tell, the proud mama admits she was open to not having children.

“In my early 20s I was open to having them or not having them. But after meeting William, I changed my mind,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I knew I wanted to have a family with him. But I didn’t want to do it right away.”

“I’m crazy about Liam, but I never really got baby fever,” she added. “We wanted to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space. We took our time, so it was something to look forward to.”

Right after her son was born, Conrad revealed she didn’t feel “any pressure” to lose the baby weight and was thankful for her special routine with her newborn.

“His last nighttime feeding is right around when the sun comes up, so I sit and feed him and watch the sun rise,” she told PEOPLE. “He’s funny to watch — he makes really funny little expressions. I’m already stressing out because I want him to stay this tiny and I know he won’t. So I’m just trying to enjoy how itty-bitty he is.”

The self-proclaimed “Disney nerd��� has been great about sharing her love for finger paints and movies with Liam and knew she always wanted to teach him “to be strong” and “respect women.”

With almost three years of motherhood under her belt, the designer and author is already a parenting expert and her dream of having a second child is coming true.

She previously hinted to wanting to expand her family in 2017, saying, “I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”