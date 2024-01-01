Lauren Boebert Blames Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for Her Switching Congressional Districts

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert told Steve Bannon that “dark money” from “Hollywood elites” forced her to change districts as she runs for re-election to the House of Representatives.

Speaking on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, she named Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds as contributors to the man who would have been her Democratic opponent in her original district, Adam Frisch.

“[My opponents] do not have policies they are running on (in CO-3), they are simply running against Lauren Boebert,” she said.

“It’s not just Aspen that the money is coming from, it’s coming from Hollywood. When you have Barbra Streisand donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress,” she said of Hollywood support for Frisch.

But while Boebert claims that “there has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy this seat,” Strereisand only donated $1,000 to Frisch’s campaign in April, while Reynolds donated $500 in March, according to the Federal Election Commission.

“We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district. There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy this seat. Colorado’s 3rd District is not for sale. But with my announcement running in the 4th District, that shut down the dark money that was flowing into our district,” Boebert told Bannon.

She has previously criticized both the “Evergreen” Oscar winner and “Deadpool” star for backing Frisch. In November, she said her opponent “has plenty of funding from Soros dark money and even Hollywood liberals like Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds,” per Business Insider.

Meanwhile, Boebert has shifted districts to one where she’ll be replacing retiring GOP Rep. Ken Buck. California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters recently said that Boebert’s district switch strategy will fail.

“It would be saying that we are not capable of representing the districts where we have started out, and now we want to switch, and we go look for something else,” she told MSNBC. “Maybe we would get elected in a different district, but Boebert is not going to get elected in a different district.”

Waters mentioned Boebert’s notorious groping scandal at a production of “Beetlejuice” in September.

The California rep added, “Even if she goes to a new district that is more conservative, I think those conservative members of those districts will understand that this is not someone that they want to serve of a representative of them because of what she is transporting to their children.”

The post Lauren Boebert Blames Ryan Reynolds and Barbra Streisand for Her Switching Congressional Districts appeared first on TheWrap.