Lauren Boebert Allegedly Punched Her Ex-Husband Twice And Called The Cops On Him

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is reportedly under investigation for physically assaulting her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

According to reports, law enforcement officers were called to Miners Claim restaurant where the alleged incident happened.

The pair, who finalized their divorce last year, seemed to be friendly with each other, but this new development paints a totally different picture.

Rep. Lauren Boebert Allegedly Beat Up Her Ex-Husband

The Colorado state representative is being investigated by police for allegedly punching her husband in the face twice.

According to Silt Police Lt. Matt Gronbeck, who spoke with a news outlet, police were summoned to Miner's Claim, a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told TMZ that Jayson entered the restaurant where Lauren was seated and that the two argued until the congresswoman punched him twice in the nose. Following the altercation, Lauren then proceeded to call the cops on her ex-husband, who was told to leave the eatery.

Authorities revealed that the first 911 call was a "hangup," and have shared no further details about their investigation, including potential charges against Lauren or husband Jayson.

Jayson has since spoken out on the incident, stating, "I made a mistake. We both overreacted. I only want what's best for my boys and I still love her very much. I only want the best for her. I really don't know what to say. It’s sad what has happened to us. I forgive her. I know she has a lot of hurt and pain. We both do."