Laura Prepon reflects on having a life-saving abortion: 'At the time, I had the choice'

Laura Prepon is sharing her abortion story in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester," the That '70s Show and Orange Is the New Black star, 42, wrote Monday on Instagram.

Prepon — who shares two children, ages 4 and 2, with husband Ben Foster — went on to write that "the devastating truth" behind having to terminate "is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well."

Unlike what is happening in the wake of the SCOTUS decision, "At the time, I had the choice," she wrote.

Prepon went on to say that, "Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who's been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies."

Several of her former OITNB co-stars — Uzo Aduba, Lea DeLaria, Yael Stone and Natasha Lyonne — were among those who posted messages of support in the comments, applauding her for speaking out.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that for nearly 50 years secured the federal right to obtain an abortion. The decision had been expected since May, when a draft of the ruling was leaked.