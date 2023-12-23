Laura Lynch, Founding Dixie Chicks Member, Killed in Car Crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks country music band, has been killed in a head-on highway crash near El Paso, Texas. She was 65.

According to TMZ, which confirmed details of the crash through the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Lynch was traveling east on the two-lane Highway 62 when her vehicle was struck Friday by another car that was heading in the opposite direction as it attempted to pass another vehicle.

Lynch was among the four original members of the band — started in 1989 and now known as The Chicks — along with Robin Lynn Macy and Martie Erwin. She played upright bass and later served as lead vocalist.

TMZ reported that Lynch died at the scene of the crash. An investigation by Texas authorities has been launched.

The driver of the car that struck Lynch’s vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Lynch left the Dixie Chicks in 1995, three years before their breakout hit “Wide Open Spaces” was released. She was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Lynch is survived by husband Mac Tull and their daughter.

