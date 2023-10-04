Laura Jane Grace Wears Cotton Armor on New Single ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’

Laura Jane Grace opts for protective armor made of cotton rather than steel on her latest single “Dysphoria Hoodie.” The first release from her forthcoming studio album, the record is an ode to the comfort and protection of an oversized hoodie when melting into its fabric is an escape from being perceived by the outside world.

“This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favourite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace shared in a statement. “Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don’t want the world reading your gender.”

More from Rolling Stone

On “Dysphoria Hoodie,” the singer and songwriter momentarily seeks refuge, but soon finds there is no true escape. “Stay away from the city its full of assholes/But out in the country is where fascists roam,” she sings. “Plenty reasons to fear when you don’t fit the mold/You are my armor when facing the world. A feeling of home worn wherever I go.”

“Dysphoria Hoodie” marks Grace’s first official release since sharing the At War With the Silverfish EP in 2021, which similarly sought release for the fear, anger, and anxiety she held inside.

Grace’s hoodie in particular is from Adidas, fashioned with drawstrings she can pull tight when she wants to hide in the darkness of its hood. “Yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favourite Adidas hoodie,” she continued in her statement, listing off its function: “Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world.”

Speaking of clothing, Grace was among the artists who spoke out against merch cuts to Rolling Stone. ““This is a practice that needs to end outright, both at Live Nation and everywhere,” Grace said “It’s a fucking heist to get it to where a lot of the time bands are playing for free. It’s a predatory practice; it feels like you’re dealing with the mob sometimes. It’s always the artist at the fucking bottom of the chopping block, with people trying to get another hand in and take more.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.