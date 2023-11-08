Laura Jane Grace Readies New Album, ‘Hole in My Head’

Against Me’s Laura Jane Gracee has set a Feb. 16, 2024 release date for her next solo album, Hole in My Head, the thunderous, 102-second title track of which is out today (Nov. 7). It’s accompanied by a video directed by Gilbert Trejo, in which the main character helps break away from the monotony of everyday life through the power of music.

Last month, Grace previewed the new album with the acoustic-powered folk-punk song “Dysphoria Hoodie.” Hole in My Head will be the follow-up to 2020’s Stay Alive; Against Me!, has been on hiatus since that March.

In addition to the album announcement, Grace added additional dates to her 2024 tour schedule, which will begin Jan. 2 in Omaha, Ne. The artist has four U.S. shows on tap in December as well.

Laura Jane Grace Hole in My Head tracklisting:

Hole In My Head

I’m Not A Cop

Dysphoria Hoodie

Birds Talk Too

Punk Rock In Basements

Cuffing Season

Tacos and Toast

Mercenary

Keeping Your Wheels Straight

Hard Feelings

Give Up The Ghost

Laura Jane Grace 2023-24 tour dates:

December

16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall ~

28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre *

31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis *

January 2024

02 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown *

03 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland * [SOLD OUT]

06 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit

13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1

15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos

March 2024

02 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue ^

03 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar ^

05 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall ^

06 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^

08 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^

09 — New York, NY — Racket ^

10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre ^

12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre ^

13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 ^

15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall ^

16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre ^

17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery ^

19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s ^

20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn ^

22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger ^

23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop ^

24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips +

~ — supporting Lucero

* — Mya Byrne supporting

^ — Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting

+ — Dikembe supporting

