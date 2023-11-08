Laura Jane Grace Readies New Album, ‘Hole in My Head’

SPIN Staff
·2 min read
0
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Laura Jane Grace
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Laura Jane Grace
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Against Me’s Laura Jane Gracee has set a Feb. 16, 2024 release date for her next solo album, Hole in My Head, the thunderous, 102-second title track of which is out today (Nov. 7). It’s accompanied by a video directed by Gilbert Trejo, in which the main character helps break away from the monotony of everyday life through the power of music.

Last month, Grace previewed the new album with the acoustic-powered folk-punk song “Dysphoria Hoodie.” Hole in My Head will be the follow-up to 2020’s Stay Alive; Against Me!, has been on hiatus since that March.

More from Spin:

In addition to the album announcement, Grace added additional dates to her 2024 tour schedule, which will begin Jan. 2 in Omaha, Ne. The artist has four U.S. shows on tap in December as well.

Laura Jane Grace Hole in My Head tracklisting:

Hole In My Head
I’m Not A Cop
Dysphoria Hoodie
Birds Talk Too
Punk Rock In Basements
Cuffing Season
Tacos and Toast
Mercenary
Keeping Your Wheels Straight
Hard Feelings
Give Up The Ghost

Laura Jane Grace 2023-24 tour dates:

December

16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall ~
28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *
29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre * 
31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis *

January 2024

02 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown *
03 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland * [SOLD OUT]
06 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit 
13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1
15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos

March 2024

02 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue ^
03 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar ^
05 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall ^
06 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^ 
08 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^
09 — New York, NY — Racket ^
10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre ^
12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre ^
13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 ^
15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall ^
16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre ^
17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery ^
19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s ^
20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn ^
22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger ^
23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop ^
24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips +

~ — supporting Lucero

* — Mya Byrne supporting

^ — Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting

+ — Dikembe supporting

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock plunges as weak ad market clouds 2024 outlook

    Warner Bros. Discovery like other media companies is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.

  • 2024 Chevrolet Equinox barely changes, priced about the same, too

    Here's what's new for the 2024 Chevy Equinox, as well as what we know about the 2025 model.

  • Ozone raises $7.1M to scale its AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud

    Ozone, the maker of an AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud, has raised $7.1 million in seed funding and is launching in open beta. The Y Combinator alum aims to provide content creators with AI assistance that lets them complete repetitive editing tasks in seconds, rather than in hours. Ozone doesn’t want to replace human creativity with AI, it instead wants to give content creators tools to create engaging videos faster and more efficiently.

  • Here are the top NBA Draft prospects in every power conference

    With no consensus No. 1 pick, all eyes will be on a handful of freshmen and a few standout sophomores this men's college basketball season.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks tread water after week long rally

    Investors digested corporate earnings as stocks looked to extend their longest stretch of daily gains in about two years.

  • Amazon just released the perfect, uncomplicated soundbar with bold sound — and it's on sale

    Amazon's new Fire TV soundbar lets you keep things simple while giving you that movie theater sound. Some are even saying it's the best soundbar on Amazon.

  • Spotify brings 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening to Premium subscribers in the U.S.

    Roughly a month after Spotify announced that a selection of audiobooks would become a part of its Premium subscription, the company is today expanding the service to U.S. users for the first time. Spotify originally introduced audiobooks to its streaming music platform in September 2022, following its acquisition of the digital audiobook distributor Findaway in 2021. Its debut catalog included around 300,000 titles in the U.S., then began expanding to other English-speaking markets later in the year, with the addition of Canada in early 2023. The company has touted the potential to tap into a growing market with the addition, noting that audiobooks today are only a 6% to 7% share of the wider book market, but the category was growing by 20% year-over-year.

  • WhatsApp will let you hide your IP address from whoever you call

    Turning on the feature will help protect your privacy at the cost of a slight hit to sound quality on WhatsApp calls.

  • Mortgage rate ‘uncertainty’ underpins homebuilder DR Horton’s guidance

    The company's head of investor relations expects "challenging market conditions to persist."

  • The world's largest aircraft breaks cover in Silicon Valley

    As dawn breaks over Silicon Valley, the world is getting its first look at Pathfinder 1, a prototype electric airship that its maker LTA Research hopes will kickstart a new era in climate-friendly air travel, and accelerate the humanitarian work of its funder, Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The airship -- its snow-white steampunk profile visible from the busy 101 highway -- has taken drone technology such as fly-by-wire controls, electric motors and lidar sensing, and supersized them to something longer than three Boeing 737s, potentially able to carry tons of cargo over many hundreds of miles. "It's been 10 years of blood, sweat and tears," LTA CEO Alan Weston told TechCrunch on the eve of the unveiling.