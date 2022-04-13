Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz

Politics The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAre you or a loved one feeling serpentine lately? The QAnon-right thinks your COVID-19 vaccine might have been laced with snake blood to inject you with Satan’s DNA.The false claim is the subject of a new documentary by a far-right bounty hunter turned podcast host. It’s just as baseless as other vaccine conspiracy theories before it (remember the 5G hoax?), but the fraud is going viral on right-wing social media. “There’s a lot of debate whether it’s c