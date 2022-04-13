Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not
Aiden Aslin, 27, joined Ukraine's 39th Brigade of Marines in 2018, according to his Twitter account. It said his unit had run out of food and ammo.
Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.
The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.
Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…
The viewers participated in a political study to determine whether the conservative network engaged in “partisan coverage filtering”.
"He just let loose — 'They're [expletive] corrupt. They [expletive] tried to screw me,'" former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier published a photo of a tired-looking and handcuffed Medvedchuk, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter. In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had escaped from house arrest. Last year authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who denies wrongdoing.
The extremist congresswoman claimed Americans are "fed up" with hearing about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that happened just that once.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAre you or a loved one feeling serpentine lately? The QAnon-right thinks your COVID-19 vaccine might have been laced with snake blood to inject you with Satan’s DNA.The false claim is the subject of a new documentary by a far-right bounty hunter turned podcast host. It’s just as baseless as other vaccine conspiracy theories before it (remember the 5G hoax?), but the fraud is going viral on right-wing social media. “There’s a lot of debate whether it’s c
Stewart Rhodes' crowdfunding campaign is a flop. But former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's group is swooping in to help pick up the tab
Days before Jan. 6, Jason Sullivan told listeners on conference call to let Congress know "people are breathing down their necks"
The Republican chairman of a Virginia electoral board has stepped down after a racially charged Facebook post he made about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others came to light last week. David Dietrich, the former chairman of the Electoral Board in Hampton, resigned Saturday — two days after his social media posting was discovered and…
Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing
One of the busiest trade ports on the U.S.-Mexico border remained closed Tuesday as frustration and traffic snarls mounted over new orders by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring extra inspections of commercial trucks as part of the Republican’s sprawling border security operation.
Biden insulted the Saudi crown prince early in his presidency, and the kingdom is now reportedly refusing to help the US with oil production.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an unprecedented investigation that could lead to the removal or suspension of Superior Court Judge Alice Bruno, who has collected as much as $400,000 in salary while missing nearly 2½ years of work for what she describes as health-related reasons. The justices appointed Robert Devlin, the retired judge and federal prosecutor recently appointed as the ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly ousted about 150 agents from the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB. The ousted agents belonged to the Fifth Service, a division that Putin – then director of the FSB – set up in 1998 in order to carry out operations in the countries of the former Soviet Union, aiming to keep those countries in Russia's orbit.
Far less common is seeing pushback to such decisions from journalists working there, as has happened recently at CBS and NBC News. Discontent emerged over CBS' hiring of former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney as a commentator and discussions about current White House press secretary Jen Psaki working at MSNBC when her time in the Biden administration is through. In both cases, journalists have been quiet publicly about their concerns over the decisions.
"They won't say it" in public, the GOP pundit Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast of the Republican Party's view of former President Donald Trump.