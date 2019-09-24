    Laura Ingraham's brother slams her 'monstrous behavior' after she compares Greta Thunberg to 'Children of the Corn'

    Laura Ingraham's comments about teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg prompted an angry tweet from her brother Curtis. (Photo: REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert)

    Fox News issued an apology on Monday after The Story with Martha MacCallum saw guest Michael Knowles of conservative news site The Daily Wire blast teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child.” The network denounced his remarks as “disgraceful” and apologized to 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger’s syndrome.

    But that same day, Laura Ingraham of The Ingraham Angle also took aim at Thunberg, who is in New York City for the Climate Action Summit. The Fox News host played clips of Thunberg’s United Nations speech imploring political leaders to take climate change seriously, remarking, “Does anyone else find that chilling?”

    She then played a clip from the 1984 horror film Children of the Corn — based on the Stephen King story in which a religious cult of children ritually murder adults — and said, “I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, Children of the Climate.”

    Her comparison of Thunberg to the film’s murderous children outraged critics — none more so than her own brother, Curtis Ingraham. The conservative commentator’s older sibling condemned her “monstrous behavior” and accused her of caring more about her “paycheck” than her three children. Ingraham’s daughter was born in Guatemala, while her two sons are Russian.

    The elder sibling has been outspoken about his famous sister in the past, calling her a “monster” and “hypocrite” in an interview with The Daily Beast last year. An openly gay man, he also challenged her views on same-sex marriage, and has tweeted fierce criticisms about her “shameful” politics. She responded by telling The Daily Beast that “my siblings and I are shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings.”

    “Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much,” she added at the time.

    The older Ingraham, who has not yet responded to Yahoo’s request for comment, also called on sponsors of his “bully” sister’s show to take action.

    Laura Ingraham has not yet publicly responded to his comments.

