Laura Ingraham's brother slams her 'monstrous behavior' after she compares Greta Thunberg to 'Children of the Corn'

Fox News issued an apology on Monday after The Story with Martha MacCallum saw guest Michael Knowles of conservative news site The Daily Wire blast teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child.” The network denounced his remarks as “disgraceful” and apologized to 16-year-old Thunberg, who has Asperger’s syndrome.

But that same day, Laura Ingraham of The Ingraham Angle also took aim at Thunberg, who is in New York City for the Climate Action Summit. The Fox News host played clips of Thunberg’s United Nations speech imploring political leaders to take climate change seriously, remarking, “Does anyone else find that chilling?”

She then played a clip from the 1984 horror film Children of the Corn — based on the Stephen King story in which a religious cult of children ritually murder adults — and said, “I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, Children of the Climate.”

Here is Laura Ingraham comparing Greta Thunberg to Children of the Corn and saying, "I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, Children of the Climate." pic.twitter.com/yyPYkeRIMY — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 24, 2019

Her comparison of Thunberg to the film’s murderous children outraged critics — none more so than her own brother, Curtis Ingraham. The conservative commentator’s older sibling condemned her “monstrous behavior” and accused her of caring more about her “paycheck” than her three children. Ingraham’s daughter was born in Guatemala, while her two sons are Russian.

Clearly my sister’s paycheck is more important than the world her three adopted kids will inherit. I can no longer apologize for a sibling who I no longer recognize. I can and will continue to call out the monstrous behavior and the bully commentary born out of anger. https://t.co/afrSuraQqt — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 24, 2019

The elder sibling has been outspoken about his famous sister in the past, calling her a “monster” and “hypocrite” in an interview with The Daily Beast last year. An openly gay man, he also challenged her views on same-sex marriage, and has tweeted fierce criticisms about her “shameful” politics. She responded by telling The Daily Beast that “my siblings and I are shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings.”

The doomsday clock is ticking...we expose the agenda, and who’s really behind it. ⁦@FoxNews⁩ #IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/n2QDkT9RKM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 24, 2019

“Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much,” she added at the time.

The older Ingraham, who has not yet responded to Yahoo’s request for comment, also called on sponsors of his “bully” sister’s show to take action.

As if mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was not enough, my sister is now taking aim at youth champion for the planet Greta Thunberg? Who are the sponsors continuing to support the bully? @davidhogg111 @IngrahamAngle — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) September 24, 2019

Laura Ingraham has not yet publicly responded to his comments.

