Laura Dern shares 'Big Little Lies' season two set photo with Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies fans will be happy to know that the ladies of Monterey are back in action.

Season two of the hit HBO show has commenced filming with Laura Dern sharing a photo from the beginning of the shoot.

In it, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star is pictured with Reese Witherspoon who both stars in and produces the show along with Nicole Kidman.

The series, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, told the story of the women in a coastal Californian town and how a series of events led to the death of a prominent member of the community.





The rivalries between the working mothers and housewives were played out to tense and icy perfection by its stars, especially Dern and Witherspoon as Renata and Madeline, respectively.

By the end of season one the women – including Nicole Kidman’s Celeste, Shailene Woodley’s Jane and Zoe Kravitz’s Bonnie – are all getting along famously, but that may well come to an end in season two.

Joining the cast is none other than Meryl Streep who will play the mother of Alexander Skarsgård‘s now deceased character, who will no doubt be looking for answers.

Acclaimed British director Andrea Arnold will direct the new season and David E. Kelly stays on as showrunner. The synopsis is as followed:

Big Little Lies season two will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Woodley’s character Jane Chapman will be processing Perry’s sudden death in the storyline, while trying to build a new life for herself and her son, Ziggy. Dern, reprising her role as Renata Klein, is a woman who will be faced with new challenges in her marriage. Bonnie Carlson, Zoë Kravitz’s character, will confront her past while struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death.”

Big Little Lies season two returns in 2019.

