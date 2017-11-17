Is Laura Dern about to become a Star Wars villain?

From Digital Spy

Laura Dern's upcoming role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been shrouded in (almost) total mystery – until now.

Not only do we now know her character's name – and her awesome hair colour – we've also been given the tiniest of hints about her allegiance, and it's sounding a little dark.

Talking to TIME magazine about her turn as Vice Admiral Holdo in Episode VIII, Dern resisted revealing too much, but gave us enough of a tease to pique our interest.

"The new people will either be leading or misleading the heroes," she said, cryptically.

Whether Admiral Holdo ends up being a leader or a 'misleader' will have to remain a mystery for now, but at least we know that she's going to be a typical Star Wars badass.

"[Producer] Kathleen Kennedy's mantra is 'strong female characters,'" Laura added.

Speaking of strong female characters, The Last Jedi's director Rian Johnson recently lifted the lid on the dynamic between Dern's Admiral Holdo and the legendary General Leia Organa.

Hinting at the kind of relationship the two leaders will have – and whether they're adversaries in the Resistance or not – Johnson suggested there might be friction.

"The secrecy does have a purpose, in that part of the fun with Laura's character with Admiral Holdo is figuring out what her relationship is to everybody as you go along through the movie."

Luckily, we don't have too long to wait, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is heading to UK cinemas on December 14 and US cinemas on December 15.

