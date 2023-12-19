Latto Makes Hefty $500K Donation At Her Third Annual ‘Christmas In Clayco’ Event

Latto literally doubled down on her philanthropic efforts at her third annual Christmas In Clayco event Saturday (Dec. 16).

The Atlanta-based rapper donated over $500,000 in gifts from brands she worked with recently, including UGG, Savage x Fenty, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Wrap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose and more for those in need. This was twice the amount she contributed the year prior.

Presented by her Win Some Give Some foundation—which was established in 2021 to give at-risk youth the resources and “self-esteem support to achieve a lifetime of equal opportunity and success”—this event came a year after Latto received the key to Clayco County at the second annual giveaway and days prior to the first official Latto Day, which was proclaimed to be Dec. 18.

“We are ecstatic to bring back Christmas in Clayton for the third time,” District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson shared in a statement. “This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays. Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”

While keeping the Christmas spirit alive, Latto joined forces with Luh Tyler for their “Grinch Freestyle.”

“He don’t know if he want Latto or big Big Brook, we both cold/ I been doin’ b***hes greasy, this s**t jumpin’ off the stove (Damn)/ I done turned that n***a out, he eatin’ a** and lickin’ toes/ Y’all be bendin’ over backwards, I don’t choose, I get chose,” she rapped.

This single comes ahead of her “H**s Up Pimps Down” 25th birthday celebration. In the promotional preview of the ’70s-themed affair, Flavor Flav narrates, “Yo, check this out. Pimpin’ got harder ’cause the h**s got smarter. So the h**s are up, baby; pimps are down. Boss up or get bossed around. Everybody grab your mink coats and gather around ’cause on December 22, playas ball is takin’ over town. Hosted by your boy — me. Yours truly, Flavor Flav. Ha ha I hit the Lottery.”

