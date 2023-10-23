‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Jokes On Reason Why O. J. Simpson Doesn’t Star In The ‘Sweeney Todd’ Musical

John Oliver got back to talking about politics on Last Week Tonight and took a swipe at O.J. Simpson.

While on the topic of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian, Oliver showcased a clip of when he proposed to Arslanian in front of the Taj Mahal. While doing so, Menendez serenaded Arslanian with a musical number from The Greatest Showman.

More from Deadline

Menendez sang “Never Enough” which lyrics say that “towers of gold will never be enough,” which made Oliver relate it to Simpson.

“It doesn’t look great now to hear the world’s oldest theater kid sing about how ‘towers of gold will never be enough’ for him, given the multiple gold bars that were found in his actual house,” Oliver said. “I don’t care how much you like a song, if it sounds like a confession, maybe don’t sing it in public.”

Oliver then quipped, “It’s one of the many reasons the Sweeney Todd revival on Broadway stars Josh Groban and not O.J. Simpson because regardless of how good juice would be in the role, the knife crimes happening on stage wouldn’t be the knife crimes that I’d be thinking about.”

The Sweeney Todd revival on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre stars Groban alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, Gaten Matarazzo, John Rapson, Ruthie Ann Miles and Nicholas Christopher.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.