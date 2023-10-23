‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Jokes On Reason Why O. J. Simpson Doesn’t Star In The ‘Sweeney Todd’ Musical
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
got back to talking about politics on Last Week Tonight and took a swipe at O.J. Simpson.
While on the topic of U.S. and his wife Nadine Arslanian, Oliver showcased a clip of when he proposed to Arslanian in front of the Taj Mahal. While doing so, Menendez serenaded Arslanian with a musical number from The Greatest Showman.
More from Deadline
John Oliver Switches Things Up On 'Last Week Tonight' With Cold Open Addressing Israel-Hamas War
'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Throws Darts At Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
'Last Week Tonight's John Oliver Congratulates Writers For Fair Deal, Hopes Actors & Crews Also Get A "Piece Of The Pie"
Menendez sang “Never Enough” which lyrics say that “towers of gold will never be enough,” which made Oliver relate it to Simpson.
“It doesn’t look great now to hear the world’s oldest theater kid sing about how ‘towers of gold will never be enough’ for him, given the multiple gold bars that were found in his actual house,” Oliver said. “I don’t care how much you like a song, if it sounds like a confession, maybe don’t sing it in public.”
Oliver then quipped, “It’s one of the many reasons the Sweeney Todd revival on Broadway stars Josh Groban and not O.J. Simpson because regardless of how good juice would be in the role, the knife crimes happening on stage wouldn’t be the knife crimes that I’d be thinking about.”
The Sweeney Todd revival on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre stars Groban alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Jordan Fisher, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, Gaten Matarazzo, John Rapson, Ruthie Ann Miles and Nicholas Christopher.
Best of Deadline
SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.