‘The Last of Us’ Had Jason Ritter As An Undercover Clicker In Wife’s Episodes
Like a fungus, the truth eventually has come out. It seems actor Jason Ritter made a quiet cameo as a clicker (the nickname for those infected with the mutated cordyceps fungus) on HBO’s “The Last of Us.”
Ritter, known for shows Joan of Arcadia, The Event, Gravity Falls and Parenthood, appeared in the two episodes his wife, Melanie Lynskey, starred in. She played the role of Kathleen Coghlan, the leader of the Kansas City resistance
A viewer caught Ritter in The Last of Us behind-the-scenes mini documentary. She joked that it was “Take Your Husband to Work Day,” to which Ritter responded, “Just the best day.”
The Ritter/Lynskey team will next appear together in her Showtime series, Yellowjackets.
