These Are the Last-Minute Nordstrom Spring Sale Deals Actually Worth Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to score some deals on Nordstrom? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s Spring Sale before the clock runs out. Launching last week, the iconic department store’s Spring Sale is offering some of the best deals on warmer-weather gear around — the site is offering up to 60% off top brands like Adidas, Skims, Kate Spade, and Le Creuset, but only until 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 2.

We’ve still found steep discounts on everything from spring clothing to home goods to footwear, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands (like Our Place pans and Boy Smells candles). Head to Nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Nordstrom Spring Sale deals below. Just be sure to act fast: Most of these deals will likely expire tomorrow, if they don’t sell out before then.

The Best Nordstrom Spring Sale Deals

Fashion is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Spring Sale discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.

Nordstrom Women’s Deals

35+ Best Last-Minute Nordstrom Spring Sale Deals 2024: Up to 50% Off

Skims Body-Con Tank Maxi Dress

$72 $118 39% off

Buy on Nordstrom

While it’s not the Skims slip dress, you’ll still get to add a streamlined and snatched piece to your wardrobe with this figure-hugging maxi dress crafted from Kim K’s iconic collection for 39% off. Available in Women’s XX-Small to 2X.

More Worthwhile Nordstrom Spring Sale Women’s Deals

33% off Bernardo Rain Coat with Removable Hood, now $99.99 (was $150)

55% off Lunya Long Sleeve Washable Silk Pajamas, now $134.10 (was $298)

50% off CeCe Clip Dot Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, now $64.50 (was $129)

35% off Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Pinched Seam Pants, now $94.25 ($145)

35% off Steve Madden Landon Platform Mary Jane, now $64.99 (was $99.99)

30% off Vans Sport Sport Low Top Sneakers, now $49 (was $70)

Nordstrom Men’s Deals

Open Edit Slim Fit Stretch Cotton Chinos

$32.50 $65 50% off

Buy on nordstrom

Believe it or not, you can get these everyday dress up or down chinos for under $35. Cut from smooth, stretchy cotton fabric, these wardrobe essentials have a slim profile, but still give you enough room to move.

More Worthwhile Nordstrom Spring Sale Men’s Deals

50% off Topman Blurred Abstract Cotton & Linen Button-Up Shirt, now $31 (was $62)

60% off BP. Elastic Waist Shorts, now $14 (was $35)

45% off AllSaints Eularia Textured Camp Shirt, now $109.45 (was $199)

50% off Bernardo Smooth Faux Leather Jacket, now $50 (was $99)

55% off Fidelity Denim Torino Slim Fit Jeans, now $98.10 (was $218)

40% off Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo High Top Sneaker, now $68.97 (was $115)

40% off Coach Obi Sport Slide Sandal, now $81 (was $135)

Nordstrom Accessories Deals

Osprey Arcane Recycled Polyester Hybrid Tote Pack

$84 $120 30% off

Buy on nordstrom

Before your next weekend getaway, you should stock up on some high-quality travel gear at a discount like this hybrid tote pack from Osprey. Now 30% off this roomy tote has a fold-over, top-zip closure so you can slip in your laptop and use it as a work backpack, or sling it over your shoulder before you get on the plane.

More Worthwhile Nordstrom Spring Sale Accessories Deals

40% off Kate Spade Morgan Stencil Hearts Embossed Continental Wallet, now $154.80 (was $258)

23% off Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, now $171 (was $221)

50% off Quiksilver St Comp Perforated Performance Baseball Cap, now $16 (was $32)

35% off Royce New York RFID Leather Card Case, now $45.50 (was $70)

40% off Le Specs Steadfast 51mm Gradient D-Frame Sunglasses, now $39 (was $65)

25% off Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote, now $141 (was $188)

30% off Ettika Rectangle Chain Necklace, now $35 (was $50)

Best Nordstrom Beauty and Skincare Deals

Jack Black Two for the Road Set

$14 $20 30% off

Buy on nordstrom

This limited-edition duo from Jack Black is a Nordstrom-exclusive set, featuring a moisturizing hand cream with vitamins A and E along with a natural mint and shea butter lip balm — all for 30% off.

More Worthwhile Nordstrom Spring Sale Beauty and Skincare Deals

15% off La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, now $85 (was $100)

30% off Drybar Cocomint Float Scalp & Body Scrub, now $25.20 (was $36)

40% off Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set, now $96 (was $160)

30% off Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Matte Liquid Lipstick, now $31.50 (was $45)

30% off Kiehl’s Day-to-Night Line-Reducing Set, now $73.50 (was $105)

40% off Derek Lam 10 Crosby A Hold On Me Eau de Parfum, now $51 (was $85)

40% off Mowellens Queen Bee Hemp & Mushroom Enhanced Mask, now $23.99 (was $39.99)

35% off MANTL Face + Scalp Age Defense Moisturizer, now $24.05 (was $37)

Nordstrom Home and Kitchen Deals

Boy Smells Hypernature Rhubarb Smoke Scented Candle

$29.90 $48 38% off

Buy on nordstrom

From the collection of one of our favorite candle makers, get 38% off this floral-smokey Boy Smells candle which features notes of white birch, ivy and wild fig mixed with rhubarb and violet leaves.

More Worthwhile Nordstrom Spring Sale Home and Kitchen Deals

35% off Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Dutch Oven, now $279.95 (was $430)

35% off Lunya Sleep The Details Mulberry Silk Sleep Set, now $97.50 (was $150)

25% off Brightland Set of 4 Essentials (Olive Oil and Vinegar), now $84 (was $112)

50% off Slowtide Jensen Camp Recycled Polyester Blanket, now $29.50 (was $59)

25% off Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Large Jar Candle, now $25.50 (was $34)

48% off Our Place Perfect Pot Set, now $85 (was $165)

75% off UpWest Fireside Fleece Throw Blanket, now $19.75 (was $79)

