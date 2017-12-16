Last-minute 'Last Jedi' gift guide

The Last Jedi is currently the biggest movie in this or any galaxy, and, with only a few days left to Christmas (or Life Day), all you procrastinators have just enough time to get a special something for the Force fanatic in your life. Whatever the budget, we’ve got you covered with a guide to Star Wars-themed items ranging from inexpensive stocking stuffers (Last Jedi Band-Aids, anyone?) to wallet-busting super-fan apparel (Han Solo’s Hoth jacket is a mere $400) that can still make it under the tree in time.