The Last Jedi spoiler talk: Mark Hamill plays a secret second role — and other Easter eggs

Mark Hamill has a secret second role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In addition to his return as Luke Skywalker, the acclaimed voice actor plays a CG character in the film named Dobbu Scay.

But the mystery only deepens.

At a post-screening Q&A for the film, Hamill himself and writer-director Rian Johnson were joined by the editor, sound designers, producer, and costume designer for the movie.

Here’s a round-up of some spoiler-ish revelations, including Hamill’s covert performance, who Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays, what we’re hearing when the Jedi temple tree whispers, and finally … the Carrie Fisher in the movie who wasn’t.

First up, Dobbu Scay.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Hamill said when asked about the other character he’s credited with in the closing crawl. “I’m not telling. I like playing the mystery of it all.”

The truth is, he just wants to wait a while and see if anyone can pick him out.

But we do have some clues.

As a voice performer for countless animated shows, most famously as the Joker in DC’s Batman series, Hamill asked Johnson to give him someone to play in the movie’s Canto Bight casino scene.

“I said I’d love to do a CGI thing, and he said sure,” Hamill said. “And I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes.”

“Two hundred,” costume designer Mark Kaplan corrected him.

So look — or rather, listen — for Hamill amid the wealthy denizens of that corrupt world.

The name Dobbu Scay definitely has a Star Wars ring to it, but its origin was sitting right onstage with us. It’s an anagram for editor Bob Duscay.

“Could be,” Duscay said with a grin.

Credit for the name goes to a member of the Lucasfilm story group, Johnson said: “That was Pablo Hidalgo having some fun.”

That was news to Hamill. “I thought he just shook up some Scrabble tiles and threw them on a table,” the actor said, throwing some shade at Christopher Lee’s character from the prequels. “Let’s come up with a name goofier than Dooku!”

The Whispering Tree

While on the Jedi-sacred island of Ahch-To, Daisy Ridley’s Rey is drawn to an ancient tree and the library within by a chorus of whispers.

What were they saying?

It’s ultimately indecipherable by design, but sound editors Matt Wood and Ren Klyce (how funny is it to have an actual Ren working on this movie?) said the sound does have genuine Jedi provenance.