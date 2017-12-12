The Last Jedi praised as ‘best ever’ Star Wars film

Early viewers have singled out Adam Driver’s return as Kylo Ren, a role he originated in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi has been hailed as the best Star Wars film ever, while critics and fans have praised Adam Driver’s star-making performance as Kylo Ren.

The film, directed by Rian Johnson, has been screening for press and critics in both the UK and the US, where it will go on general release on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Early viewers have singled out Driver’s return in a role he originated in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

One early viewer wrote: “#TheLastJedi is … amazing. Gamechanging. Johnson delivers the best movie ever (OT excluded). And Adam Driver? Oscar worthy. Also the biggest twist since I am your father…”

#TheLastJedi is… amazing. Gamechanging. Johnson delivers the best movie ever (OT excluded). And Adam Driver? Oscar worthy. Also the biggest twist since I am your father…. — Star Wars Interviews (@StarWarsINTRVWS) December 11, 2017

The Independent’s culture editor, Christopher Hooton, wrote: “I’ll keep it short. #TheLastJedi makes The Force Awakens look like child’s play.”

Lou Thomas, digital production editor at the BFI, said: “Lots to say about #thelastjedi.

“Adam Driver is now A-list if there was any doubt before. Rian Johnson does a great job as writer-director. Oh and it is easily the funniest and most spectacular of the #StarWars films.”

I'll keep it short. #TheLastJedi makes The Force Awakens look like child's play. — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) December 11, 2017

Lots to say about #thelastjedi. Adam Driver is now A-list if there was any doubt before. Rian Johnson does a great job as writer-director. Oh and it is easily the funniest and most spectacular of the #StarWars films. — Lou Thomas (@London_Lou) December 11, 2017

Another early viewer wrote: “#TheLastJedi is mostly excellent with a few niggles. Adam Driver continues to be downright stunning as Kylo Ren.”

Another said: “Star Wars: #TheLastJedi – simple storytelling beautifully done. A classic. No wonder LucasFilm gave @rianjohnson three more films. And as always, Adam Driver continues to be the MVP.”

#TheLastJedi is mostly excellent with a few niggles. Adam Driver continues to be downright stunning as Kylo Ren. pic.twitter.com/bFIvEmUYdA — Christa (@Big_Pants) December 11, 2017

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi – simple storytelling beautifully done. A classic. No wonder LucasFilm gave @rianjohnson three more films m. And as always, Adam Driver continues to be the MVP. pic.twitter.com/n846knaPJm — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) December 11, 2017

Joshua Yehl, editor of IGN Comics, praised the film, saying: “I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. ”

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017

Other viewers said they would return to see the film again, with one writing: “Just got back from a press screening of #TheLastJedi It’s not often that I’ll go see a movie more than once in the theaters, This will definitely be one of those.”

Just got back from a press screening of #TheLastJedi It's not often that I'll go see a movie more than once in the theaters, This will definitely be one of those. pic.twitter.com/F7ljNtFfpQ — Josh Goldman (@TheGoldman) December 11, 2017

However, some noted that the long running time – more than two-and-a-half hours – was a downside.

One member of the audience wrote on Twitter: “Finally out from the @starwars screening! You’ll get your cinema ticket money’s worth … IT IS LONG!

“Enjoyable, but as is so often the way nowadays, at least 30 mins too much. Don’t know about the Jedi, but the art of ‘a 2hr edit’, is dead! Now for the loo queue! #thelastjedi”

Finally out from the @starwars screening! You’ll get your cinema ticket money’s worth…IT IS LONG! Enjoyable, but as is so often the way nowadays, at least 30mins too much. Don’t know about the Jedi, but the art of ‘a 2hr edit’, is dead! Now for the loo queue! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/HgbFnTKPks — Jamie Edwards (@ShowbizJamie) December 11, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on December 14.