'The Last Jedi': All the Easter eggs, callbacks, and cameos in the new 'Star Wars' (spoilers!)

While The Last Jedi is a galactic game-changer on many levels, Rian Johnson’s Episode VIII is first and foremost a Star Wars film, which means it builds upon the foundation established by George Lucas 40 years ago. The latest sequel includes dozens of references to previous installments, along with a few Easter eggs, and some A-list cameos. Yahoo Entertainment has unleashed its force of Star Wars sages upon the new film to uncover all the amazing ways Johnson and crew paid homage to the four-decade history of Lucas’s space opera, conveniently grouped by the film’s four primary settings.

Please note, there are Jabba-sized spoilers below, so proceed at your peril.

Ahch-To

Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke (Mark Hamill) stand amid the ruins of the first Jedi temple on Ahch-To. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

The watery planet that houses the original Jedi temple, and Luke Skywalker’s hideout since the fall of his new Jedi Order, has many connections to The Empire Strikes Back scenes set on Dagobah, where Luke meets Yoda (himself in hiding since the fall of the original Jedi Order). Like Yoda, Luke is reluctant to teach Rey in the ways of the Force. But the similarities don’t stop there.

The submerged X-wing

Memo to Luke Skywalker: X-wings are spacecrafts, not submarines. In Empire, Luke had to lift his ship out of the murky Dagobah swamp. In Last Jedi, he’s all too happy to let it rest/rust beneath the water of Ahch-To. Here’s hoping Rey Force-rescues it in Episode XI.

Rey’s Force vision

In a trippy sequence that initially seems to owe more to David Lynch than George Lucas, Rey leaps into an Ahch-To cave where the dark side holds sway and, after asking to see her parents, instead encounters multiple versions of her own self. But the sequence has precedent in Star Wars: during his training on Dagobah, Luke entered the Cave of Evil and unwittingly fought himself as Darth Vader in a hallucinatory battle. It was the first hint that he and Vader shared a special connection, just as Rey’s vision heralds the revelation that where she came from is less important than who she is now. (Not for nothing, but the yawning entrance to this cave is also very reminiscent of the Tatooine’s famed Great Pit of Carkoon.)

Train in vain

Now Luke knows how Yoda must have felt when he ditched Jedi school early to go save his friends from Darth Vader. Skywalker was only two lessons in to his three-part explanation about why the Jedi deserved to vanish when Rey decides she’s through waiting around, and jets off to face Kylo Ren and Snoke well before she’s ready for such a confrontation. That gumption, coupled with her powerful ways with the Force, make us wonder if she’s the “another” that Yoda informed Obi-Wan about as they watched Luke fly off to Cloud City all those years ago.

Luke and Yoda reunited

Master Yoda’s surprise cameo — in his original puppet form! — captures the immense Force powers and irreverent, quotable wisdom that Yoda first displayed in The Empire Strikes Back. And when faced with his former trainer, Luke reverts for a moment to his petulant younger self.

Yoda and Luke on Dagobah. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

But Ahch-To offers more than a twist on the Luke and Yoda session in Empire. There are other nods to several other famous Star Wars moments.

Leapin’ Luke

While Rey chases after Luke on Ahch-To, she witnesses the old Jedi Master pole vault across a chasm to hunt fish, practically the reverse of the classic swing he took with Leia aboard the Death Star. His smug expression seems to say: “I’ve being doing this since long before you were born.”