Last Exit To Springfield: 'The Simpsons' classic turns 25

While there are numerous enjoyable episodes of The Simpsons, there are nevertheless a small number which stand head and shoulders above the rest. In this upper echelon lie the show’s true bona fide classics such as Marge Vs the Monorail, You Only Move Twice and Homer Goes To College.

Another of these top tier outings turned a whopping 25 years old last week however and this momentous occasion shouldn’t pass without recognition. With that stated, let’s take a look back at the unforgettable majesty of Last Exit To Springfield:

The Setup

View photos The plant goes on strike. (FOX) More

This was the episode where Mr Burns tries to take away the dental plan of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant’s Trade Union, in exchange for a keg of beer at their meetings. When a visit to the dentist reveals that Lisa needs braces, it forces Homer to act. After being elected Union President, he leads a strike aimed at reclaiming the plan from Burns’ clutches.

Last Exit To Springfield stems from the show’s near-faultless fourth season, a period in which the show was firmly at its creative peak. The exact range of The Simpsons’ golden era can be debated to a degree, but you’d be hard pressed to argue against the fact that seasons 4-6 represent the show at its zenith. Great concepts, genuine character development, cutting satire and incisive comedy were still very much the order of the day and Last Exit to Springfield had it all in abundance.

On the surface, it’s the story of working men standing up for their rights and fighting against corporate greed. However there are also some subtle little digs at organized labour thrown in the mix as well, for example the proletariat firebrand in Mr Burns’ flashback who as he’s being bundled away decries:

“You can’t treat working men this way! One day we’ll form a union and get the fair and equitable treatment we deserve! Then we’ll go too far and get corrupt and shiftless and the Japanese will eat us alive!”:

Homer vs Burns

View photos Mr Burns meets his match in Homer. (FOX) More

The episode is also a personal battle between Homer and Mr Burns. The plant owner and resident evildoer wrongly misreads Homer as some sort of master tactician, while Homer manages to misread Burns’ attempt at mediation as a sexual advance.

“Sorry, Mr. Burns, but I don’t go in for these backdoor shenanigans.”

While Burns is motivated by sheer greed and general malevolence, Homer is just trying to do right by his family. Lisa’s visit to the dentist is mined for great comedy, from his ‘Big Book of British Smiles’, to his scathing rebuke of Ralph Wiggum, “why must you turn my office into a house of lies?”

Lisa’s predicament also leads to the legendary moment that no doubt immediately sprang into your head as soon as the term “Dental Plan” was mentioned. The scene in question sees Homer’s inner-monologue wrestling with the complexities of what losing the dental plan means for his family, a concept which takes an alarming amount of time to sink in. The end result is a repeating mantra, seared into the minds of fans everywhere:

“Lisa needs braces.” ”Dental plan.”

View photos Dental Plan! (FOX) More