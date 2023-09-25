This Las Vegas Resort, Made Up of Three Hilton Hotels, Elevates Las Vegas Into a Luxury Destination

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Las Vegas has long been a glamorous destination, home to luxurious spas, high-end cuisine options, and first-rate hotels and casinos. But the bustling city’s landscape was upped a notch in 2021 with the launch of Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s first new resort in over a decade.

The towering ground-up resort, which celebrated its second anniversary this past June, is made up of three Hilton hotels: the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, featuring 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites; the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, offering 1,496 contemporary guest rooms and suites; and the Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts, which has a more intimate collection of 236 guest rooms and suites.

“After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city’s most progressive technology,” Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a press release upon its opening.

At the heart of Resorts World Las Vegas lies the Athena Infinity Ultra Pool, an adult-only haven. The Main Resort Pool lives nearby, boasting three distinct bodies of water and beckons guests of all ages to unwind while soaking in breathtaking views of the city. Just steps away from the water is the Agave Bar and Grill, one of the more than 50 food and beverage options on-site – from casual market fare to fine dining.

When it’s time to rejuvenate, the Awana Spa is the place to be. The one-of-a-kind spa boasts personalized treatments and immersive facilities, including one standout offering, the Sauna Meister-led journey, where hot and scented steam is directed toward you through rhythmic towel movements.

Whether you’re planning one last summer escape before the temperatures drop, or you’re looking for a place to stay while attending one of the many Las Vegas residencies this fall, you’ll want to consider Resorts World Las Vegas.

