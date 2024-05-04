Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival canceled due to potentially dangerous weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas has been canceled for the upcoming Saturday showtime due to weather, according to festival organizers.

The festival posted the announcement late Friday night on its X account.

“Lovers & Friends Festival has unfortunately been canceled due to dangerous weather predicted for Saturday. Fans who purchased tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days,” the post read.

The festival had returned to Las Vegas for the third year in a row and was set to open up on Saturday with several music performing artists.

The festival website went on to mention that organizers had been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, organizers decided that they must make the safest decision for fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are,” organizers stated on the festival’s website.

Ticket holders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment, according to the website.

For more information, festivalgoers are asked to head to the website.

