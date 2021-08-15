Larry David was 'relieved' to be cut from Barack Obama's birthday party guest list

Larry David, 74, admitted he was "relieved" to be uninvited from former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday celebration on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Larry David isn't shedding any tears over being uninvited from former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash on Martha's Vineyard.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 74, told the New York Times that he was actually "relieved" he didn't have to show up at the star-studded party last weekend.

The reason for his satisfaction? David, a longtime Martha's Vineyard resident, had assumed he was going to be asked to perform a comedy set at the fête, according to an op-ed by writer Maureen Dowd criticizing the former POTUS for throwing the A-list shindig. Dowd writes that David "went into a tailspin, trying to think of what routine he could come up with in three days" — until he got the call informing he'd been cut from the guest list in an effort to scale back the party amid the Delta variant.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David told Dowd in an email. “When he told me I was 86ed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Stephen Colbert, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien were also nixed from the guest list, Yahoo previously reported. In a segment on The Late Show, Colbert even joked about the situation, saying the president had to limit the guest list to “only his closest Beyoncés.”

“In the massive scaling back, I got massively scaled,” joked Colbert, who ultimately decided to vacation on the island with his wife on the weekend of the big event.

“By the way, Mr. Former President: My own 60th birthday is coming up in three years, and you, sir, are not... gonna want to miss it. Please come,” Colbert said. “I’ll scale me back to make room for you — and Michelle, obviously.”

Stars ranging from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were in attendance at the birthday party, as were George Clooney and Don Cheadle.