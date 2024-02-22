Larry David Finds His Latest ‘Curb’ Nemesis In Hymnson Chan

Larry David has found another adversary.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star gets into it with Hymnson Chan in a two-episode arc.

Chan, whose character works in a Chinese restaurant, appears in the fifth and sixth episode of the final season of the HBO comedy.

Chan won a SAG Awards for his stunt work in Avengers: Endgame and has appeared in series such as I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Grey’s Anatomy, Kidding, Shameless, Key & Peele and Jane The Virgin. He also recurred in Syfy’s Underlying.

Chan is David’s latest nemesis in the final season of Curb; Sharlto Copley played Michael Fouchay, a South African businessman who questions David’s cordiality, and Coda’s Troy Kotsur plays himself who gets into an argument on the golf course with Larry.

Other guest stars this season include Sienna Miller, Lionel Boyce, Stacey Abrams, Bruce Springsteen, Saverio Guerra (who this season plays lawyer Joe D’Angelo rather than Mocha Joe), Jon Reep and Jimmy Kimmel.

Curb stars David as an exaggerated version of himself living in L.A. (and for one fantastic season, New York). It stars Jeff Garlin as his manager and best friend; Susie Essman as Jeff’s expletive-laden wife (who can forget that carwash line in Season 3); Cheryl Hines as his ex-wife; J.B. Smoove as his roommate who never left after his Black family (also featuring Vivica A. Fox) appeared in Season 6 following Hurricane Katrina; Richard Lewis as his oldest pal; Ted Danson as himself, who at one point dates David’s ex-wife Cheryl; Vince Vaughn, who plays Freddy Funkhouser, the half-brother of Marty Funkhouser, played by the late, great Bob Einstein; and Tracey Ullman, who played Irma Kostroski, City Councilwoman (and for a moment his beautiful revolting girlfriend) in Season 11.

David exec produces alongside Garlin and Schaffer, with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey as co-exec producers.

