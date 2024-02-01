Larry David Attacks Elmo After The Internet Unloads Its Anxiety On Him

Elmo needs everyone to control themselves.

Comedian Larry David lashed out at the “Sesame Street” character when Elmo appeared on the “Today” show Thursday to talk about a quick question that turned into a viral tweet this week.

The 3-year-old monster was inundated with anxious replies when he asked the people of the internet, “How is everybody doing?” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

“The world is burning around us, Elmo,” wrote back one user, who seemed to sum up the thousands of responses the Muppet received.

While Elmo told “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin he was “glad that he got to talk to a lot of people and see how they’re doing,” it seemed some people were still processing their emotions.

Chaos ensued when the hosts tried to pass things off to Al Roker for the weather.

Before any forecasting could happen, David, who was there to promote the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” barged in and attacked Elmo as his father, Louie, and the “Today” hosts watched on in horror.

After shaking the beloved red Muppet and taking a few swings at him, David stormed off set.

“Larry, you’ve gone too far this time!” Guthrie told him. Shocked, Elmo said, “Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before!”

David returned on camera minutes later to apologize for his outburst, but could barely stifle his laughter as he told the puppet, “Elmo, I just want to apologize. I’m really sorry.”

Related...