LAPD casts doubt over Corey Feldman's 'stabbing' claim

The LAPD has said that there were no lacerations involved in the alleged stabbing of Corey Feldman in Los Angeles yesterday.

Feldman posted a series of tweets yesterday morning, claiming that a man had opened his car door and stabbed him, even posting pictures of himself in the hospital.

However, according to The Washington Post, LAPD spokesman Luis Garcia said that there ‘no lacerations to Mr. Feldman’s abdomen’.

Feldman said to police that he was stopped at a red light when an assailant, who was one of three men, opened his car door in the Reseda district of the city.

“Someone, an unknown person, opened his driver side door and jabbed at his abdomen with an unknown object,” Garcia added.

Another LAPD spokesperson told Deadline that it had taken a report from Feldman on the incident and was investigating.

Following his tweet from the hospital, Feldman claimed in another post that he has been the victim of ‘mounting threats’ online.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018





@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018





He later spoke to TMZ and said that the incident involved men in two cars, one which distracted a security guard travelling with him, and another in which his assailant was travelling.

Feldman said that the man managed to open his car door and ‘stabs at me one time’, with what he thinks may have been a syringe.

“He got one stab in, that was it, and it was a very small punctuation, like a dot, but it was bleeding,” he said.

“I don’t know if he just got me with the tip of a knife, or if he got me with a syringe. That’s the part we don’t know.”

Feldman, who said that the LAPD is investigating an ‘attempted homicide’, has long claimed that he was among a number of child stars targeted by a Hollywood paedophile ring.

Last year, following the allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and other famous players in the entertainment business, Feldman started a crowd-funding campaign for $10 million, with which he said he would produce a film lifting the lid on child sex abuse in Hollywood.

Though the campaign failed to hit its target – it made just over $270,000 – Feldman later went on to name two men he said were involved in his abuse.

In November, the LAPD dropped an investigation into an assault claim, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations for sex crimes.

It’s not the first time that Feldman has said that there have been attempts on his life.

Last October, he described a ‘near death’ experience, in which he says two trucks tried to run him down as he crossed the street.

