LAPD drops Corey Feldman abuse claims

The LAPD has dropped its investigation into sexual abuse claims from the former child actor Corey Feldman, according to reports.

Feldman had made an on-air phone call to police during a broadcast of ‘The Dr Oz Show’, naming actor and his former assistant Jon Grissom as one of the men who abused him.

However, in a statement to Yahoo in the US, a spokesperson for the LAPD said that while it is ‘committed to protecting victims of sexual assault and will thoroughly investigate any report of a sex-related crime’, it could not proceed with Feldman’s complaint.

“Unfortunately, according to California law, the alleged occurrence is out of statute, and Robbery-Homicide detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” they added.

Feldman himself had previously spoken of the statute of limitations preventing any prosecution.

He is currently seeking funding through a crowdfunding website for a movie project in which he says he will lift the lid on a supposed Hollywood paedophile ring.

So far he’s raised over $200,000 of his $10 million target.

The news comes after claims in the National Enquirer that Charlie Sheen sexually abused Feldman’s friend Corey Haim during the filming of the 1986 movie ‘Lucas’.

Feldman had written about Haim’s abuse on the movie in his 2013 memoir ‘Coreyography’, but had never identified the alleged assailant.

Sheen has denied the allegations.

