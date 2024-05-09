Lane County Fair announces mainstage concert lineup; Clay Walker, Shaggy, and more

People wander the Lane County Fair in this file photo from July 22, 2023. Fair organizers announced the lineup for this year's fair, which is scheduled for late July.

Lane County Fair has announced its 2024 mainstage concert lineup featuring country, rock, reggae, pop music and more.

The Fair is scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 24 and end on Sunday, July 28. The five-day event will feature a carnival, various food vendors, shows, and concerts.

Lane County Fair Mainstage lineup

Here's who's playing the 2024 Lane County Fair. The majority of concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24: Clay Walker

Thursday, July 25: Queensrÿche

Friday, July 26: Shaggy

Saturday, July 27: I Love The 90's, featuring Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Sugarhill Gang and Treach of Naughty by Nature.

Sunday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m.: Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute Band

Concert tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Ticket prices vary depending on the concert and admission level.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County Fair announces 2024 mainstage concert lineup for July