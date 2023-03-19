Lance Reddick's wife says 'John Wick' actor was 'taken from us far too soon' in new Instagram tribute

Stephanie Reddick, the widow of actor Lance Reddick, thanked fans following the death of her husband. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images for ABA)

Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie is thanking the fans who are celebrating the beloved actor following his death at age 60.

Reddick, who was known for his diverse roles in the John Wick franchise and acclaimed series like The Wire, Oz and Lost, died on Friday, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. Mia Hansen, the actor's representative, shared in a statement to Yahoo that Reddick "passed away suddenly of natural causes."

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," wrote Stephanie Reddick, who married the actor in 2011 and shared children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher with him, in a message posted to her husband's Instagram account.

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day," she continued. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

Stephanie went on to praise the "thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you," citing his pivotal role in the cult-favorite video game. "Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she added, including a still of his character, Commander Zavala, in her photo series.

She concluded her statement by sharing that donations could be made to MOMCares, an organization that serves mothers and families in Reddick's hometown of Baltimore.

Stephanie's post drew condolences from fans and colleagues in the comments. Actor Terry Crews responded with a series of heart emojis, while Ming-Na Wen called Reddick "a wonderful soul." Halle Berry, who starred in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum with the actor, called him "one of the most sincere people I've ever met."