Lance Bass on the 'NSync and the Backstreet Boys rivalry: 'The animosity was real'

The rivalry between the Backstreet Boys and ’NSync was real.

Lance Bass, who lived through it as part of ’NSync, reminisced with Yahoo Entertainment about his beginnings in showbiz while promoting The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story. The doc, which he produced and appears in, is about the disgraced manager of both groups, who pitted them against each other, stole their money and ultimately died in prison. Bass says the “animosity” between his group and the BSB was “real because Lou made it real.” But one fated meal between members of both groups — at a McDonald’s in Germany, of all places — blew up the rivalry and ultimately Pearlman’s career.

View photos 'NSync's JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake in 2000. (Photo: AP Photo/Kathy Willens) More

“The boy band craze for me was this amazing time in history that changed everything,” says Bass, who soared to superstardom alongside Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez. But Pearlman created ’NSync on the coattails of the Backstreet Boys massive success — to corner the boy band market — and instead of having them work together in a symbiotic relationship, Pearlman’s business model was to make make them dislike each other and be competitive. For instance, if the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson — were exhausted from touring and turned down a gig, they’d slot in ’NSync, and animosity grew.

View photos Lou Pearlman, pictured in 2006, made the Backstreet Boys a hit — and then formed 'NSync, to corner the market on boy bands. He also created a rivalry between the groups, which were kept apart. When they finally had face time — sans Pearlman — they compared notes and realized he was up to no good on several fronts. (Photo: AP Photo/John Raoux) More

“The animosity was real because Lou made it real,” Bass explains. “He would always tell us certain guys in the Backstreet Boys would say this — and then he would tell them that certain guys in ’NSync would says this. He did a really good job at pitting us [against each other]. So when we would ever see each other — at awards shows and that type of stuff — we would completely steer clear of the Backstreet Boys because we didn’t know if they hated us or not.”

Even though they were under the same label, Pearlman’s Trans Continental, and had the same management team — also including a former New Kids on the Block manager, Johnny Wright — “we rarely saw those guys in our career,” Bass says. “Maybe four times in my life did I ever run into [them].”

View photos The Backstreet boys — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson — in 1998. (Photo: AP Photo/Rick Havner) More

When they did, it began Pearlman’s undoing. “The very first time” they met “was in Germany when we were both living over there,” Bass says. “We started a basketball charity game together because we wanted the fans to unite.”

Some very grainy footage from their 1997 charity basketball game in Germany:

“That was the very first time we got to speak to the Boys” at all, Bass says. And it was the first time “some of the ’NSync guys got to talk to some of the Backstreet Boys about Lou Pearlman,” who they affectionally called Big Poppa. “It was one trip to McDonald’s that got it all started with [’NSync’s] Justin and JC. That’s when [BSB’s] Brian really flipped out and said, ‘Oh my gosh, Lou’s been lying to us this whole entire time.’ So it was really Brian Littrell who kinda started the whole thing.”