Lance Bass Gets Candid About Britney Spears' Conservatorship and Defends Her Family

Lance Bass is weighing in on the #FreeBritney movement.

After growing up in the spotlight alongside Britney Spears, the former boy bander said he's witnessed firsthand the pop star's evolution over the years. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Daily Popcast, Bass said he's conflicted about discussing the conversation surrounding her conservatorship but agrees with concerned fans that her social media activity is "out of character."

"I get a lot of questions about this, but I always stay silent because I'm like, ‘I don't know.' If I had something positive or some real information to share I probably would," he remarked.

However, the NSYNC singer did add, "Obviously she's got some problems. I don't know what she's going through, I don't know exactly what her diagnoses are but online these videos are definitely out of character for her. This is kind of a new thing. So something's going on. I think that's why a lot of the fans are like, ‘She's being held hostage because she's acting so strange,' but I think it could just be her medication doing this."

"She feels very happy and wants to do these videos," Bass continued, "I don't see any danger in it. I think they're kind of fun and positive... I would be more worried if she disappeared from social media."

The 41-year-old also cited his personal relationship with members of Spears' family, including sister Jamie Lynn Spears and brother Bryan Spears.

"They would never want to hurt [their] sister and they would never go along with anyone taking advantage of her. They just wouldn't. I think they would be privy to what's going on with their parents taking care of her," Bass surmised.

Bass went on to say that he even has a friend who helps oversee the singer's conservatorship, and insisted that if Spears was indeed being mistreated by those in her inner circle, officials involved in the case would know.

As he put it, "So if you're saying all of this is illegally done for her, then this judge is doing the illegal stuff. So you need to go after the judge. Not anyone else but the judge."

"I just think we need to trust the system," he added. "We can be skeptical and be conspiracy theorists all day long, but then you have to use common sense. Do we really know and what really makes sense here?"

The future of Spears' 12-year conservatorship is currently being evaluated. In a recent interview, the 38-year-old's father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, denied malicious involvement in his daughter's life.

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything," he said. "The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Bass seems to agree, sharing on the podcast, "She seems very happy and I'm just happy she's happy."